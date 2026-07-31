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Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Latvia Shuts Down Only Remaining Border Crossing with Belarus Citing Technical Issues

Latvia Closes Last Border Crossing with Belarus

Official Announcement and Reason for Closure

VILNIUS, July 31 (Reuters) - Latvia has closed its border with Belarus, Interior Minister Janis Dombrava said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, Dombrava said the border had been closed for "technical reasons" and urged travellers to use alternative routes.

Background on Previous Border Closures

Latvia closed the Silene border crossing with Belarus in 2023, citing pressure from irregular migration that Riga says was orchestrated by Minsk. Paternieki has since remained the only operating crossing between the two countries.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Essi Lehto, editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Interior Minister Jānis Dombrava announced on July 31, 2026 that the Latvia–Belarus border is closed due to “technical reasons” and advised use of other routes (Reuters)
  • Since September 19, 2023, the Silene crossing has remained closed, leaving Pāternieki as the sole operational crossing between Latvia and Belarus (vid.gov.lv)
  • The Silene closure was part of Latvia’s broader strategy to counter irregular migration allegedly orchestrated by Belarus, consolidating traffic at Pāternieki to better manage security risks (iem.gov.lv)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latvia close its border with Belarus?
Latvia closed its border with Belarus for technical reasons, as announced by Interior Minister Janis Dombrava.
Which border crossing between Latvia and Belarus was still operating before the closure?
Paternieki was the only operating border crossing between Latvia and Belarus after the Silene crossing was closed in 2023.
What alternative do travellers have after the closure of the Latvia-Belarus border?
Travellers are urged to use alternative routes following the closure.
When was the Silene border crossing between Latvia and Belarus closed?
The Silene border crossing was closed in 2023 due to irregular migration pressures.
Who announced the closure of the Latvia-Belarus border?
Interior Minister Janis Dombrava announced the closure via the social media platform X.

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