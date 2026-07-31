Latvia Shuts Down Only Remaining Border Crossing with Belarus Citing Technical Issues
Latvia Closes Last Border Crossing with Belarus
Official Announcement and Reason for Closure
VILNIUS, July 31 (Reuters) - Latvia has closed its border with Belarus, Interior Minister Janis Dombrava said on Friday.
In a post on social media platform X, Dombrava said the border had been closed for "technical reasons" and urged travellers to use alternative routes.
Background on Previous Border Closures
Latvia closed the Silene border crossing with Belarus in 2023, citing pressure from irregular migration that Riga says was orchestrated by Minsk. Paternieki has since remained the only operating crossing between the two countries.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Essi Lehto, editing by Alistair Bell)