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Ares CEO says it should probably be bigger in private equity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ares CEO says it should probably be bigger in private equity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Banking private equity Markets

Ares CEO: Expansion in Private Equity Likely as Firm Evaluates Growth Opportunities

Ares Considers Growth and Acquisition Strategies in Private Equity

(Corrects to this week in paragraph 3)

By Isla Binnie and Arasu Kannagi Basil

Ares' Position in Private Credit and Equity

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Ares CEO Michael Arougheti said on Friday it should probably be bigger in private equity, after a report that the group, a leader in private credit, had held talks to buy a smaller firm.

Potential for Acquisitions

Arougheti told the Financial Times in December that Ares could look to acquire a large private equity group, in part because the buyout business would be one beneficiary of a drive to include more private assets in mainstream retirement plans.

Recent Reports and Market Activity

The FT reported this week that Ares, which manages $671 billion, had held talks to acquire Leonard Green & Partners, which manages $85 billion. Ares declined to comment on the report at the time.

Strategic Considerations for Expansion

Asked about the FT report on an analyst call, Arougheti said any deal would need to have cultural and strategic benefits, and make the business better in areas including revenue.

"The question that we have posed ... is as Ares continues to scale the way that it is, should we be bigger in private equity? And I think the answer is probably, if we check all those three boxes," Arougheti added.

Financial and Industrial Logic

"There's a lot to argue in favor of it, but ... the price has to be right," said Arougheti. "I think the industrial logic would make a lot of sense for the right ... situation," he said. 

(Reporting by Isla Binnie in New York and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Ares, with ~$644 billion AUM predominantly in private credit, sees private equity as a growth area with only ~4% exposure to date (axios.com)
  • Talks with Leonard Green & Partners (managing ~$85 billion) reflect that strategic intent, though Arougheti emphasized that any acquisition must pass on cultural fit, strategic rationale, and price (axios.com)
  • Ares’ private equity AUM (~$24.7 billion) is relatively small compared to its credit and real assets platforms, reinforcing the rationale for bolstering that unit (aresmgmt.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Ares CEO Michael Arougheti believe the firm should be bigger in private equity?
Arougheti believes expanding in private equity could benefit Ares as more private assets become part of mainstream retirement plans.
What potential acquisition was Ares reportedly considering?
Ares was reported to have held talks to acquire Leonard Green & Partners, which manages $85 billion in assets.
What are the key criteria for any Ares acquisition deal?
Deals must have cultural and strategic benefits, improve the business, and offer the right price and industrial logic.
How much does Ares currently manage in assets?
Ares currently manages $671 billion in assets.
Did Ares comment on the acquisition report about Leonard Green & Partners?
Ares declined to comment at the time the report was published.

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