As global borrowing needs rise, the key financial stability question is whether governments can refinance without crowding out essential investment.

As global borrowing needs rise, the key financial stability question is whether governments can refinance without crowding out essential investment.

A debt milestone is not the whole story

Debt ratios make compelling headlines because they reduce complex public finances to one number. Yet the debt-to-GDP ratio does not reveal when obligations must be repaid, how much interest is due next year, which investors own the bonds or whether a government borrows mainly in its own currency. A state with a larger debt stock may still have more financing flexibility than a smaller borrower facing near-term maturities and limited market access. Assessing sovereign risk therefore requires looking beyond the stock of liabilities to the cash flows that support them.

The IMF Fiscal Monitor of April 2026 estimated that global public debt reached just under 94% of GDP in 2025 and projected that it could reach 100% by 2029 under its baseline. Those are global aggregates rather than predictions for any individual economy. They nonetheless highlight a tightening contest for fiscal resources as governments finance defence, ageing-related needs, infrastructure and interest costs. The central question is not simply whether debt is high, but how states preserve room to respond when economic conditions deteriorate.

Refinancing is the pressure point

Governments rarely repay every maturing bond by accumulating cash in advance. They commonly issue new securities to refinance obligations while financing current deficits. This works smoothly when markets are deep and buyers are willing to hold the paper at sustainable yields. When investors demand higher compensation, the cost of replacing older bonds rises. The effect may emerge gradually because existing fixed-rate bonds continue to carry their original coupons until maturity. A government's average interest cost can therefore lag behind contemporary market rates.

Consider a hypothetical government with a debt portfolio of 100 units. If 20 units mature in a year and previously carried 2% interest, refinancing those obligations at 5% adds 0.6 units of annual interest expense on that tranche, before considering deficit financing or changes in issuance size. The calculation does not predict market yields; it illustrates how maturity profiles translate financing conditions into future budgets. For a country with short average maturities, this transmission can be faster than for one with long-term fixed-rate debt.

The distinction also matters for debt managers who face competing objectives. Issuing longer bonds can reduce near-term rollover frequency but may require paying more for term certainty. Issuing bills may appear cheaper today while exposing the budget to frequent repricing. The right mix depends on domestic savings, investor demand, market development and the government's tolerance for refinancing risk. No single maturity structure is universally optimal.

External debt adds a currency dimension

Borrowing in foreign currency may bring access to international capital, but creates a mismatch when tax revenue is collected mainly in domestic currency. A depreciation then increases the local-currency cost of servicing foreign obligations even if the dollar or euro value of the debt is unchanged. Countries can face a simultaneous decline in reserves, tighter financial conditions and a rise in import prices. Those channels help explain why debt service may become a development constraint long before a formal default.

The World Bank's November 2026 international debt update reported that low- and middle-income countries paid approximately $1.4 trillion in external debt principal and interest in 2025, marking a fifth consecutive annual increase. It also reported that between 2022 and 2025, developing countries paid $436 billion more in debt service than they received in new financing. Those measures apply to specified borrower groups and periods; they should not be conflated with global government interest costs or treated as evidence that every developing country is in distress.

Foreign-currency reporting has another complication. The World Bank notes that exchange-rate movements can raise a debt stock expressed in US dollars without a new borrowing decision. Analysts should therefore distinguish valuation effects from fresh issuance, and compare debt-service flows with exports, government revenue and international reserves. A simple change in the dollar amount outstanding may give the wrong impression of fiscal behaviour.

Who owns the debt matters

Sovereign bonds are held by a diverse ecosystem of banks, pension funds, insurers, asset managers, central banks and foreign investors. Each has distinct incentives and balance-sheet constraints. Domestic banks may hold government securities as liquidity assets, but heavy concentration can amplify the connection between sovereign and banking risks. Foreign investors can diversify funding sources while making conditions more sensitive to global portfolio shifts. Pension funds may prefer long maturities, whereas highly leveraged strategies may react quickly when financing costs change.

Market liquidity matters as well as creditworthiness. A government can remain solvent in an economic sense while its bonds experience volatile trading, wide bid-ask spreads or temporary difficulty in finding buyers. Funding-market disruption can force dealers and investors to reduce positions, producing price changes that complicate new issuance. The IMF's 2026 fiscal assessment explicitly warns that changing sovereign-market structures, including leveraged nonbank intermediaries, can increase vulnerability to repricing. This does not mean such intermediaries are inherently destabilising; it means their funding and liquidity requirements need scrutiny.

A debt management office should know more than the identities of headline bondholders. It should monitor auction participation, concentration by investor type, foreign currency and maturity exposures, and the interaction of cash and derivatives markets. Regulators, meanwhile, need a consolidated picture of securities financing and leverage where data are available. Risks that seem dispersed across firms can become correlated when many participants try to sell or fund the same assets at once.

The fiscal trade-off is broader than austerity versus spending

High interest costs narrow the funds available for other priorities, but abrupt withdrawal of productive public investment may also weaken the tax base needed to sustain debt. Credible fiscal planning therefore needs to account for quality as well as quantity of expenditure. A programme that protects essential services while improving project selection, revenue administration and medium-term transparency can be more durable than a one-off accounting adjustment. Outcomes depend heavily on institutions, political constraints and economic conditions.

Investors look for credible medium-term frameworks because surprises affect their ability to price risk. Transparent budget assumptions, published debt-maturity schedules, clear treatment of contingent liabilities and realistic growth forecasts reduce avoidable uncertainty. Governments should also distinguish genuinely one-off revenues from recurring financing capacity. Selling an asset may improve a year's cash position without solving the structural gap between spending and revenue.

The fiscal space question is especially difficult when governments face natural disasters, security shocks or ageing pressures. Reserve buffers and flexible financing channels may appear costly in ordinary years, yet preserve room to respond in exceptional ones. There is no automatic threshold at which debt becomes unsustainable. Sustainability depends on interest rates relative to growth, the primary fiscal balance, currency structure, financing institutions and public confidence, all of which change over time.

What banks and businesses should monitor

Banks with material sovereign exposures should stress-test more than outright default. Bond-price movements can affect collateral values, liquidity and capital through accounting and prudential channels. Corporate treasurers should consider the implications for bank funding, short-term rates and the availability of domestic financing. Businesses operating across borders may need to assess exchange controls, government payment delays and changes in tax policy where fiscal conditions tighten. These are scenario-planning considerations, not forecasts that a particular jurisdiction will impose such measures.

One useful analytical dashboard separates debt stock, annual gross financing needs, interest costs, maturity distribution, foreign-currency exposure and holder concentration. Debt-to-GDP remains relevant, but it becomes more meaningful alongside the government's ability to generate revenue and refinance. Comparing these variables across years is preferable to drawing a conclusion from a single ranking or threshold. It also reduces the temptation to treat all sovereign bonds as economically identical.

A financing test rather than a single cliff edge

The next phase of sovereign-debt debate is likely to focus on how governments retain market access while managing competing policy demands. The IMF's projection of a 100% global public-debt ratio by 2029 is a warning about aggregate trajectories, not a date on which finance necessarily stops working. In practice, risk tends to emerge unevenly through higher coupons, shorter maturities, weaker market depth or more difficult policy choices. Analysts should look for those changes before they become headlines.

For public officials, the challenge is to maintain fiscal credibility without assuming every form of spending is interchangeable. For investors and lenders, it is to separate short-term volatility from lasting repayment capacity. And for businesses, it is to recognise that sovereign financing conditions shape the economy through rates, currency, banking liquidity and public services. Debt sustainability is ultimately about the ability to meet commitments across economic cycles, not the pursuit of a single comforting number.

An additional challenge is distinguishing debt sustainability from liquidity support. Emergency financing may buy time for a government to implement credible adjustments, but cannot by itself make an unsustainable fiscal trajectory affordable. Debt restructuring may be relevant for some countries, with substantial legal, distributional and negotiation costs. A credible assessment must consider how creditors are treated, whether essential services can continue and what economic assumptions underpin any agreement. Multilateral institutions have different mandates from commercial lenders, and their involvement should not be treated as a guarantee that private investors will be repaid. For developing economies, transparent data about public enterprises, guarantees and state-linked borrowers can reveal exposures missing from central-government debt figures. The quality of disclosure affects both financing costs and accountability. More fundamentally, preserving access to markets requires alignment between a government's published plans, administrative capacity and the institutions expected to deliver them. Those conditions cannot be captured fully by a debt ratio, however widely cited.

References

IMF, Fiscal Monitor, April 2026

World Bank, International Debt Report announcement, November 2026