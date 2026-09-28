Why Corporate Insurance Gaps Are Becoming a Balance Sheet Question

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A company can insure a building and still face a severe cash squeeze after an event. The premises may be repaired, but production stops, customers move orders elsewhere and suppliers require payment before revenue resumes. Deductibles, exclusions, limits and waiting periods determine which losses ar…

The loss a policy does not pay

A company can insure a building and still face a severe cash squeeze after an event. The premises may be repaired, but production stops, customers move orders elsewhere and suppliers require payment before revenue resumes. Deductibles, exclusions, limits and waiting periods determine which losses are covered. The rest must be financed by the business.

An insurance gap is therefore more than a procurement issue. It can alter borrowing needs, investment timing and the ability to keep trading through a disruption. The International Association of Insurance Supervisors’ work on protection gaps considers the wider financial consequences of uninsured natural catastrophe losses. Its analysis focuses on those events; companies must assess additional risks separately.

The relevant question is not simply whether a company has a policy. It is how much cash it would need before, during and after a plausible interruption, and whether its coverage would respond to that particular chain of events.

Coverage and exposure move at different speeds

A business can change quickly through acquisitions, new facilities, larger inventories or reliance on a single contract manufacturer. Policies may be renewed annually using valuations and operating assumptions that were set months earlier. A limit suitable for last year’s footprint may leave a shortfall after expansion.

The IAIS 2025 report on natural catastrophe protection gaps notes that uninsured losses can transmit through households, businesses and financial systems. For an individual company, the exposure can be direct damage, lost turnover or disruption at a supplier or customer. The contractual wording matters: contingent business interruption cover, for example, depends on its terms and the cause and location of the supplier’s loss.

Price also affects decisions. Higher premiums or larger deductibles may be rational if the company has the liquidity to absorb smaller losses. Reducing cover without mapping the possible cash drawdown is a different decision. Finance, operations and risk teams need to review the same scenarios.

Model the path from event to cash

A useful scenario starts with a specific asset or dependency. How long would it take to restore operations? What revenue could be recovered elsewhere? Which fixed costs would continue? When would a claim be paid, and which costs could arise before settlement? The answers help translate an operational outage into a funding requirement.

The World Bank’s disaster risk financing programme focuses on financial resilience for governments, businesses and households. Its risk layering explanation also shows why insurance is one instrument among several. Companies can likewise combine prevention, cash reserves, committed facilities and risk transfer, although the suitable mix varies by business and jurisdiction.

A stress test should allow for uncertainty rather than present one precise loss number. Repair time, customer retention and supplier availability may all vary. The company can compare a modest incident with a prolonged interruption and test whether available liquidity covers the period before normal receipts return.

The insurance contract as a financing instrument

Coverage limits and deductibles effectively determine how a company shares losses with an insurer. Waiting periods can create a near-term cash obligation even when a later claim is valid. Sub-limits for particular property or interruption risks can make the headline insured amount misleading. Management should review these elements with its broker and advisers against the actual operating model.

Some losses are difficult to insure, unavailable at an economic price or subject to exclusions. Policy language and claims practice may differ across markets. A business should avoid telling lenders or investors that an exposure is fully transferred unless that conclusion is supported by its contracts and a realistic loss scenario.

Risk reduction may improve the economics of cover. Backup power, fire controls, alternative production capacity and tested recovery plans can reduce the severity of a disruption. But a resilience project also has a cost; the decision should compare prevention, retention and transfer rather than assume one approach is universally superior.

What investors and lenders need to understand

A material uninsured loss can affect collateral value, debt service, capital spending and future insurance availability. Under IFRS S2, entities applying the standard disclose material climate-related risks that could affect cash flows, access to finance or cost of capital, including physical risks. The standard is subject to adoption and application requirements in each jurisdiction; it does not imply that every business must publish a numerical insurance-gap estimate.

The most informative corporate discussion connects exposures, mitigation and financing. It explains which dependencies could stop revenue, how long recovery could take and what resources are available. A list of insurance policies without that context says little about resilience.

For boards, a periodic review should test whether insured values, policy conditions and business continuity plans still match the company’s footprint. For lenders, the same exercise can clarify whether a borrower would need temporary support after an event. Insurance gaps become a balance sheet question when the residual loss and timing of cash are made explicit.

Business interruption is a sequence

Consider a manufacturer whose primary facility is closed for several weeks. The cost is not limited to rebuilding a damaged asset. Finished goods may be destroyed, substitute production may carry a higher price and customers may require a discount for late delivery. Even when an insurer accepts a claim, the company may need to pay for repairs and replacement stock before it receives a settlement.

The case also illustrates why definitions matter. A business interruption policy may require an insured physical loss to trigger cover. Other policies may respond differently to an interruption caused by a supplier, utility failure or cyber event. Each wording, limit and waiting period needs to be read in relation to the actual scenario; a broad policy label cannot establish coverage.

Management should map the likely timeline: first hours of response, weeks of alternative operations, claim documentation and months of customer recovery. The point at which cash runs lowest may come well before the final loss can be measured. That timing can determine whether an otherwise profitable business needs emergency funding.

A portfolio of risks, not a single disaster

A company operating several sites can spread some production risk, but common suppliers, transport routes or IT services can create a shared point of failure. Apparent geographic diversification may disappear when multiple facilities depend on the same port or data provider. Scenario design should therefore map dependencies as well as property.

Risk retention is unavoidable. Deductibles and exclusions leave some losses with the company, while certain interruptions may be uninsurable. The question is how much can be absorbed without compromising payroll, debt service or essential investment. A committed facility may provide a bridge, but its covenants and availability under stress should be tested in advance.

The company should revisit the exposure after an acquisition, a major customer win or a change in supply chain. Coverage bought for an earlier business may be legally in force but economically misaligned with the new one.

A board level review

A useful board paper does not merely list premiums and insurers. It presents the largest plausible residual losses, the expected cash timing and the mitigation that would shorten recovery. It also identifies assumptions that have not been validated, such as a supplier’s ability to resume operations or a customer’s willingness to wait.

Management can test whether a claim could be documented quickly. Records of asset values, revenue by site, supplier dependencies and recovery expenses are operational information with financial value. A weak record can delay settlement even when cover exists.

The result is a more grounded capital allocation debate. Spending on prevention, holding liquidity and buying cover are competing uses of money. The appropriate balance will change as the company’s footprint, insurance market and financing capacity change.

Where the balance sheet absorbs the first loss

The first financial impact of a disruption may be an immediate rise in working capital. Revenue is deferred while staff and suppliers are still paid. A manufacturer may purchase replacement components at short notice or pay to move stock to another location. These expenses can be worthwhile if they shorten the outage, but management needs authority and cash to incur them.

A claim may reimburse some costs later. The company should model the difference between when it spends the money and when reimbursement is reasonably expected. This is especially important if a loan agreement contains covenants measured during the interruption. Finance teams should avoid counting a disputed claim as available cash.

The outcome also depends on the recovery of demand. Sales postponed for a few weeks may be recaptured; a customer that switches supplier may be lost. A disruption can therefore affect future earnings after physical repairs are complete.

Supplier and customer dependencies

A business may understand its own facilities well and know far less about the resilience of a crucial supplier. One specialised component can stop a production line even if it represents a small share of cost. Mapping the supplier’s location, alternatives and recovery time helps identify where contingent cover or additional inventory may be justified.

The same analysis should consider customers. A company concentrated in one buyer may face financial pressure if that buyer is disrupted and cannot take deliveries. Its own policy may not respond to the customer’s loss. The risk may be better addressed through contractual terms, broader sales channels or liquidity.

These dependencies are dynamic. An apparently diversified list of suppliers can be concentrated behind one manufacturer or logistics route. Periodic testing of assumptions is more valuable than a static list of names.

A sensible disclosure boundary

Investors benefit from understanding material exposures and the approach to risk transfer, but a company may not be able to estimate every potential loss reliably. It should distinguish a scenario from a forecast and explain important limitations. A numerical range without clear assumptions can convey a false degree of precision.

The same care applies to claims about insurance availability. A policy can protect against a defined event without covering every consequence. The business can describe how it combines cover, mitigation and liquidity rather than asserting that the risk is removed.

The governing question is straightforward: could the company continue operating and meeting obligations while it recovers? Answering it requires financial planning, policy review and operational preparation together.

References

International Association of Insurance Supervisors’ work on protection gaps

IAIS 2025 report on natural catastrophe protection gaps

World Bank’s disaster risk financing programme

risk layering explanation

IFRS S2

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