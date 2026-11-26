Beyond the Banks: Why Nonbank Finance Is Central to the Next Financial Stability Test

As investment funds, private lenders and insurers expand, financial stability depends increasingly on understanding connections between markets and balance sheets.

A financial system that extends well beyond banks

The next test of global financial resilience may not begin inside a conventional bank. It could start with a leveraged investment vehicle, a private credit borrower, a margin call or a sudden reduction in market liquidity. Those events matter because the boundary between banking and nonbank finance is increasingly porous. A pension fund may hold debt issued by a company financed by a private credit manager, which in turn uses a revolving facility from a bank. A disruption can travel through several balance sheets before it becomes visible in ordinary banking statistics.

The Financial Stability Board’s 2025 global monitoring report estimated that nonbank financial intermediation accounted for $256.8 trillion, or 51% of global financial assets, in 2024. The sector grew 9.4% that year, compared with 4.7% for banking. These figures describe a diverse set of institutions and should not be read as a single risk measure. They do, however, show why assessing systemic stability through bank capital ratios alone misses important channels of financial activity.

The economic value of nonbank finance

Nonbank intermediaries perform functions that businesses and households need. Investment funds pool savings, insurers absorb risks, pension funds manage retirement promises and specialist lenders can finance companies that do not fit conventional bank credit models. Capital-market intermediation can spread financing across investors with different risk preferences. It can also reduce some dependence on bank lending, which is particularly useful when banks are rebuilding capital or adjusting their lending standards.

The policy challenge is not to turn all nonbanks into banks. Different activities justify different rules. A long-term investor holding assets without leverage presents a different profile from a fund that finances illiquid positions with short-term borrowing. Regulation therefore has to examine actual economic exposures: borrowing, collateral, funding maturities, redemption promises and the relationship between a financial institution and its counterparties. The question is whether a particular structure remains robust when prices and liquidity deteriorate at the same time.

Where leverage changes the picture

Leverage can multiply returns, but it can also make otherwise manageable price movements destabilising. Consider a hypothetical fund with £100 million of equity and £300 million of borrowed financing. If the £400 million portfolio falls by 10%, the £40 million decline represents 40% of the initial equity before funding costs or other adjustments. If lenders demand additional collateral, the fund may need to sell positions immediately. Such sales can depress market prices and create fresh margin calls for other participants.

The FSB’s July 2025 recommendations on nonbank leverage describe two central transmission channels: forced liquidation of positions in important markets and interconnected exposures to systemically significant lenders. In both cases, the risk depends on how many participants hold similar positions, whether financing remains available, and how quickly market depth disappears under pressure. A lender monitoring only its direct counterparty could underestimate the risk if many seemingly unrelated borrowers own the same assets.

The banking connections that are easy to overlook

Banks and nonbanks meet through deposits, secured lending, derivatives, securities financing and ownership of one another’s instruments. These links are not automatically problematic: they are ordinary channels of modern finance. Difficulties emerge when the same shock affects both sides of the relationship. Falling asset values can weaken nonbank collateral and increase bank credit exposure just as institutions become less willing to extend liquidity. The supply of financing can then contract when it is needed most.

The FSB identifies funding and deposit relationships, lending and repo exposures, and nonbanks’ holdings of bank securities as distinct forms of interconnectedness. An institution may have exposures in several places at once. For risk teams, this means counterparty mapping has to extend beyond the legal name of the borrower. Ownership structures, fund families, prime-broker relationships, underlying assets and contingent liquidity commitments all matter. Stress tests that stop at the first contractual counterparty may fail to identify concentrations hidden farther down the chain.

Private credit makes the transparency problem visible

Private credit illustrates both the benefits and challenges. Direct lenders can structure loans around borrowers’ circumstances, negotiate bespoke covenants and hold exposures over longer periods than some public-market investors. Yet assets are often not continuously traded, private borrowers may have limited public reporting, and valuation processes can rely on models or periodic assessments. Reported price stability is not the same thing as tested resilience. A loan marked infrequently may still face a meaningful loss if its borrower’s cash flow deteriorates.

A 2026 FSB assessment of private-credit vulnerabilities estimated the sector at approximately $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion at end-2024, while noting important definitional and data limitations. The report identified potential weaknesses involving borrower credit quality, valuation practices, leverage and links to banks and insurers. These findings do not imply that every private credit fund has the same risk or that the sector is headed for a crisis. They show why the quality of disclosure and the consistency of measurement are now important questions for institutional oversight.

What a useful stress test would ask

A realistic stress exercise should connect market prices, liquidity and behaviour. If government bond yields rise abruptly, which investors must meet margin calls? If a corporate borrower misses a payment, which credit vehicles have exposure and which banks provide their funding? If investors request redemptions, do the terms of the fund match the speed at which its holdings can be sold without severe discounts? If several institutions respond by reducing risk simultaneously, where does the market absorb the sales?

A useful framework should also identify time horizons. Losses over a year may be manageable for a patient owner yet damaging for a leveraged position financed overnight. Firms should distinguish liquidity that is contractually committed from liquidity they merely expect to be available, and check whether collateral remains eligible when its market value declines. Scenario analysis becomes more informative when it tests correlations changing under stress rather than assuming yesterday’s diversification persists unchanged.

Why data gaps matter in a moment of uncertainty

Supervisors need information that can be compared across institutions and jurisdictions, but private transactions and nonstandard classifications make that difficult. The ECB’s November 2026 Financial Stability Review calls attention to the limits of private-credit visibility, including gaps in definitions and cross-sector data. Such limitations do not necessarily mean risks are large; they mean the confidence around any estimate should be expressed carefully. Better data can reveal a manageable concentration just as readily as it can identify a vulnerability.

There is also a market-confidence dimension. When investors cannot determine the size of exposures, they may assume the worst about institutions with merely indirect links. The FSB has argued that incomplete information can amplify concern about contagion. Improving risk mapping is therefore not only a supervisory exercise. For institutions, clear reporting on leverage, funding, liquidity and valuation reduces ambiguity during market turbulence, when counterparties have little time to reconstruct complicated structures.

The questions that should shape the next policy debate

A proportionate policy response also needs to consider incentives. If a prudential rule increases the cost of a particular exposure at banks, financing may migrate toward less transparent providers without reducing the underlying economic risk. Conversely, overly restrictive rules could reduce useful market-making capacity or prevent long-term investors from providing patient capital. Policymakers therefore need to evaluate how changes affect activity across the entire system, including the possibility of risk shifting to an institution with different reporting obligations. Coordination across banking, securities and insurance supervisors becomes particularly important where the same transaction spans different regulatory categories.

For financial institutions, a practical first step is to identify which exposures are difficult to aggregate today. A treasury team might know its direct deposits with banks but not all the funds that hold bank liabilities; a risk team might know its derivatives counterparties but lack visibility into how collateral is financed elsewhere. Better data dictionaries, consistent stress assumptions and escalation rules can close some of these gaps without assuming that perfect information is attainable. A resilient institution prepares for uncertainty as well as known risks, and it understands the limits of the evidence on which its models depend.

Finally, a robust surveillance system should not confuse a rapidly growing sector with one that is necessarily fragile. Growth rates, funding structures and exposures have to be analysed separately. Authorities and firms can distinguish productive risk-taking from vulnerabilities by testing how institutions behave when markets move sharply, financing contracts and confidence deteriorates. The ability to make that distinction is a public benefit of better disclosure.

A broader definition of resilience

The policy direction is toward a fuller picture of how financial obligations circulate rather than a narrow focus on any one label. Authorities can monitor leverage and liquidity across activities, while individual firms can make counterparty and collateral analysis more connected. Neither approach eliminates unexpected losses, nor should transparency be mistaken for a substitute for capital, prudent financing or appropriate investor terms.

For the wider financial system, the essential lesson is that resilience must be assessed at the points where institutions meet. A fund’s financing terms affect a bank’s exposure; a market’s liquidity affects the fund’s ability to deleverage; and an insurer’s portfolio choices can alter demand for assets held elsewhere. The next episode of market stress may have a familiar trigger but travel through a different network. Understanding that network is one of the central tasks for global finance in 2026. The FSB’s recent discussion of rapidly changing financial stability risks makes precisely this kind of interconnected perspective timely.

References

1. FSB, Global Monitoring Report on Nonbank Financial Intermediation 2025. Source

2. FSB, Leverage in Nonbank Financial Intermediation: Final Report (2025). Source

3. FSB, Report on Vulnerabilities in Private Credit (2026). Source

4. ECB, Financial Stability Review (November 2026). Source

5. FSB, Financial Stability in a Rapidly Changing World (2026). Source