Global Finance in 2026: From Short-Term Resilience to Stronger Foundations

The BIS’s latest annual assessment places financial-system robustness, institutional discipline and the financing of technological change at the centre of the discussion.
Resilience is not the same as robustness
The world economy has proved more resilient than many observers expected, but resilience during a particular period does not mean that financial vulnerabilities have disappeared. In its 2026 Annual Economic Report, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) distinguishes the ability to absorb recent shocks from the longer-term need for robust macroeconomic and financial arrangements. Its analysis focuses on the interaction of high public debt, financial-market structures and technological change.
That distinction matters for financial institutions. A stable operating environment can coexist with pressures in funding markets, changing investor behaviour and dependence on infrastructure that has not yet been tested under sustained stress. For boards and risk committees, the institutional question is therefore how resilient operations remain when several pressures emerge together, rather than whether a single headline indicator appears reassuring.
The changing structure of finance
The BIS annual assessment describes a financial system in which non-bank institutions play an increasingly important role alongside banks. This has implications for how stress can travel through sovereign-debt markets, liquidity channels and collateral arrangements. The report is not a forecast of any particular disruption; it is a reminder that the distribution of financial activity affects where vulnerabilities must be monitored.
Banks, fund managers, custodians and market infrastructures operate through interconnected arrangements. The same financial exposure can be supported by multiple providers of funding, settlement and risk transfer. This makes visibility across institutions important, while responsibility for managing specific exposures remains with each organisation and its relevant supervisors.
AI investment adds a financing dimension
One notable theme in 2026 is the scale of investment associated with artificial-intelligence infrastructure. A January BIS Bulletin on financing the AI boom examines the shift from financing primarily through operating cash flows towards greater use of debt, including private credit. Its analysis addresses financing structures and macro-financial considerations, not the likely performance of individual technology companies.
For lenders and corporate finance teams, the topic raises established questions in a new setting: how capital-intensive assets are funded, what contractual cash flows support borrowing, and how concentration in suppliers or customers could affect resilience. The rapid adoption of a technology does not remove ordinary credit, liquidity and governance requirements.
Policy discipline and institutional trust
In its 2025/26 Annual Report, the BIS also emphasises technological experimentation alongside operational excellence and the resilience of central-bank services. The common thread is that innovation depends on dependable foundations: clear responsibilities, effective financial controls, sound data and institutions that can sustain critical services.
For the wider financial sector, the useful takeaway is analytical rather than predictive. The discussion has moved beyond whether finance can accommodate change towards how banks, market participants and authorities document interdependencies, assess risks and maintain confidence while adapting to new technology and financing models.
References
1. BIS — Annual Economic Report 2026
2. BIS Bulletin 120 — Financing the AI Boom