Why Corporate Refinancing Risk Starts Before Debt Matures

A company with a bond due in two years can meet every payment today and still face a difficult refinancing decision. Its future interest rate is unknown, lenders may change their appetite, and the business may need cash for investment at the same time. Management cannot wait until the maturity date …

A future maturity can change today’s choices

A company with a bond due in two years can meet every payment today and still face a difficult refinancing decision. Its future interest rate is unknown, lenders may change their appetite, and the business may need cash for investment at the same time. Management cannot wait until the maturity date to learn which options remain available.

The OECD Global Debt Report 2026 describes higher long-term borrowing costs and a shift toward shorter maturities that can increase refinancing risk. This is a market-wide observation, not a forecast for every borrower. A company’s ability to refinance depends on its earnings, debt terms, liquidity and investor demand.

The practical risk is a narrowing of choices. A firm with time can extend maturities, reduce leverage or negotiate terms. A firm facing a near-term deadline may have to accept costly financing or sell assets under pressure.

The maturity schedule is only the first layer

A schedule of debt due dates reveals the size and timing of principal repayment. It does not show whether a revolving facility expires first, whether collateral values have changed or whether a covenant might restrict borrowing. Finance teams should connect the debt schedule with projected cash, investment commitments and operating scenarios.

The BIS analysis of non-financial firms’ debt rollover found that refinancing exposure can differ by firm size and by the timing of debt coming due. The OECD’s corporate debt analysis likewise focuses on refinancing in a more demanding borrowing environment. Those findings support scenario analysis rather than a universal claim that all companies face a maturity wall.

The risk can arise even when principal is not due immediately. A lender may tighten a covenant at renewal or charge more for an undrawn credit line. A bond issuer may want to approach the market early to avoid relying on a narrow window later.

Interest expense arrives with a delay

Fixed-rate borrowing can protect a company while existing debt remains outstanding. When it refinances, the new coupon may be different. Variable-rate debt reacts more quickly to benchmark changes. A business with both needs a map of when each part of its funding cost resets.

The BIS review of corporate balance sheets and monetary tightening discusses how borrowing secured during a lower-rate period can delay the effect of higher rates. That delay can encourage complacency if forecasts extrapolate current interest expense. The relevant test is whether future operating cash flow can cover debt service after a plausible reset.

Interest coverage should not be judged from an unusually strong earnings year alone. A company should examine a weaker demand case, higher working capital needs and investment that cannot easily be deferred.

Liquidity buys time, but has a cost

Holding cash or a committed facility can reduce the danger of refinancing at a bad moment. Neither is free. Idle cash may earn less than the cost of debt, while a facility carries fees and may contain conditions. The right buffer depends on the volatility of cash flow and the consequences of missing a financing window.

The CFA Institute material on working capital and liquidity distinguishes the operating need for cash from longer-term financing decisions. A borrower must understand both. It may have sufficient year-end cash but still face a seasonal low point just before a large debt payment.

A facility should be tested for actual availability under the adverse scenario. Management needs to know whether financial covenants, security requirements or a change-of-control clause could limit use at the time it is needed.

Refinancing choices reshape strategy

A company can refinance early and accept a higher current cost in exchange for a longer runway. It can repay debt by retaining cash, issue equity, sell a non-core asset or reduce planned investment. Each choice changes the business. A shorter maturity may appear cheaper but leave another financing decision close behind.

Negotiation works better with credible numbers. Lenders will want to understand recurring cash flow, available collateral and the assumptions behind management’s forecasts. The IFRS management commentary guidance stresses coherent information about a company’s capacity to generate cash flows, a useful discipline for explaining refinancing plans.

The right decision is not always to eliminate debt as quickly as possible. Borrowing may fund profitable investment. The objective is to preserve adequate flexibility so a maturity does not dictate an otherwise poor strategic choice.

A board review before the market decides

Boards can request a rolling debt maturity map that shows principal, rate resets, facility renewals and covenant tests. They can then compare a base case with scenarios for weaker earnings, delayed customer receipts and less favourable financing terms.

The review should assign decision dates. If refinancing requires audited statements, ratings work or lender approvals, preparations must begin well before the legal due date. The company should also identify actions it can take if a planned issue or bank facility is unavailable.

Refinancing risk is ultimately about time and optionality. The earlier a company understands its future funding gap, the more credible its choices become. The date printed on the debt agreement is the end of that process, not its beginning.

A company can be solvent and still face a deadline

Solvency and refinancing are connected but different. A company can own valuable assets and have a profitable core business while lacking cash to repay a large bullet maturity on a particular date. The intended solution may be to borrow again. If the market is closed or the terms are too costly, the timing itself becomes a problem.

The gap between underlying value and immediate cash is why a maturity ladder matters. Several small repayments spread across years allow more time to adjust; a cluster of large repayments creates a concentrated financing need. The ladder should include guarantees and other obligations that could accelerate when a lender’s conditions are breached.

Management should distinguish debt it can repay from operations, debt it expects to refinance and facilities it hopes to renew. The latter two depend partly on counterparties. Presenting all three as though they were internally generated cash understates the risk.

The covenant path

A lending agreement may test leverage, interest coverage or minimum liquidity periodically. A company can have enough cash for the next coupon yet breach a ratio after earnings weaken. That breach may give lenders additional rights or force renegotiation earlier than the principal maturity.

Forecasts should therefore test the covenant at each measurement date. A planned asset sale, cost reduction or equity injection may take longer than the available cure period. A comfortable annual average can hide a difficult quarter.

Borrowers need to read the precise definitions in their contracts. Adjusted earnings, permitted debt and cash netting can be defined differently across facilities. A high-level dashboard that uses one group-wide ratio may not identify a problem in a particular agreement.

Credit quality and the price of flexibility

The cost of a new loan is more than its headline interest margin. Arrangement fees, collateral requirements, amortisation schedules and restrictions on future investment can all alter its economic effect. A lender may also ask for stronger reporting or a shorter tenor, making the next refinancing arrive sooner.

A bond issue can diversify funding beyond banks, but it requires a receptive market and adequate scale. Equity can reduce leverage, but issuance may dilute owners and be expensive when the share price is weak. Asset sales can raise cash while removing earnings capacity. The choice should be assessed against what the business must still do afterward.

Early engagement can create more room for negotiation. It can also expose a company to current financing costs before the old debt expires. The trade-off is between paying for certainty now and bearing the risk of a less favourable market later.

Scenarios that lead to action

A refinancing stress test should identify the trigger for each response. If operating cash flow falls below a threshold, which discretionary spending can be delayed? If the bank line is not renewed, what assets can be sold without disrupting core operations? If market rates rise, how much headroom remains under the interest coverage covenant?

A credible plan includes decision owners and lead times. A strategic disposal can take months, while a facility amendment needs lender consent. Actions that cannot be completed before the maturity do not solve the immediate problem.

The test should also consider a positive case. Stronger growth may increase working capital needs and investment just as debt comes due. Refinancing risk is not confined to companies in decline; a successful expansion can absorb cash before it produces returns.

References

OECD Global Debt Report 2026

BIS analysis of non-financial firms’ debt rollover

OECD’s corporate debt analysis

BIS review of corporate balance sheets and monetary tightening

CFA Institute material on working capital and liquidity

IFRS management commentary guidance

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