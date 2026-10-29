Cross-Border Payments in 2026: Why Faster Technology Has Yet to Deliver a Seamless Global System

An examination of payment infrastructure, G20 targets, ISO 20022 and the practical barriers between technical progress and better outcomes for users.

An examination of payment infrastructure, G20 targets, ISO 20022 and the practical barriers between technical progress and better outcomes for users.

The promise of moving money across borders in seconds has become a defining ambition of the global payments industry. Businesses can manage inventories in real time, customers can make purchases on mobile devices, and workers can communicate with families abroad instantly. Yet an international payment can still involve multiple institutions, unfamiliar fees, time-zone delays and limited visibility into its final arrival.

That contrast matters because cross-border payments are not a niche banking service. They underpin trade, international payroll, supplier relationships, travel and remittances. The central question for 2026 is no longer whether faster technology exists. It is whether banks, payment providers and regulators can translate technological and policy progress into reliable improvements for the people and companies sending money.

The Financial Stability Board’s 2025 progress report reached a sobering conclusion: substantial policy work had been completed, but worldwide improvements for end users remained modest. The report warned that satisfactory progress against the G20 roadmap’s end-2027 timetable was unlikely. A subsequent Bank for International Settlements assessment reached a similar view. These findings shift attention from ambitious announcements to the practical work of interoperability, compliance, pricing and implementation.

A clear destination, but an uneven journey

The G20 roadmap, launched in 2020, focuses on four outcomes: lower cost, greater speed, wider access and improved transparency. Its quantitative targets include making 75% of cross-border retail payments available to recipients within one hour by the end of 2027, with the remainder available within one business day. Separate targets apply to wholesale payments and remittances, while the cost objectives differ by segment.

These distinctions are important. A large corporate treasury payment, a consumer transfer and a small remittance may pass through different infrastructures and face different liquidity, identity-verification and local-distribution requirements. Success in one segment cannot automatically be treated as success across the entire market. Nor does a fast message necessarily mean the beneficiary can immediately use the funds.

The FSB reported faster wholesale cross-border payments at the global level and improvements in remittance speed, but observed that costs remained stubborn and transparency data were incomplete. Its message was not that reform had failed. Rather, broad policy agreement had advanced faster than the operational changes required at country, institution and corridor level. The distinction between infrastructure readiness and customer experience should shape how the industry measures progress.

Why an instant domestic payment is not an instant international payment

Within a single country, an instant payment typically operates under a common rulebook, currency and settlement framework. Across borders, the transaction may involve different legal systems, operating hours, identity requirements, foreign-exchange processes and participant eligibility rules. A domestic instant-payment connection is therefore one component of a larger service, not a complete cross-border solution.

A bank must know who is paying, who is receiving and whether a transfer triggers sanctions, fraud or other compliance concerns. Providers must determine how one currency is converted into another, how liquidity is supplied and which institution bears responsibility if the transfer is delayed or misdirected. Local payment systems can also differ in their messaging and exception-handling practices. Each hand-off can add cost or uncertainty even where the underlying technology is fast.

For corporate users, this uncertainty can translate into working-capital pressure. A supplier awaiting a transfer may delay releasing goods; a treasury team may keep larger cash buffers because payment arrival cannot be predicted precisely. These effects depend on the business and payment corridor, but they illustrate why speed and predictability are both commercially valuable. A payment that takes several hours but arrives at a clearly stated time may be easier to manage than a supposedly instant transfer with opaque exceptions.

Structured data changes the operational conversation

One major development is the wider use of ISO 20022, a financial messaging standard that supports more structured payment information. Swift confirmed that its coexistence period between legacy MT messages and ISO 20022 messages for cross-border payments and reporting ended on 22 November 2025. The milestone represents progress in a shared language for financial messages, not proof that every payment now settles instantly.

Richer structured data can help institutions identify the parties and purposes involved in a payment and reduce ambiguity when information passes between systems. In principle, better data quality can support more efficient screening, investigation and reconciliation. But these benefits depend on institutions using the relevant fields consistently and updating systems that receive, interpret and act on them. A standard adopted in name alone does not eliminate poor data at its source.

There is also a governance dimension. As payment messages carry additional information, organisations need policies governing accuracy, access, retention and cross-border sharing of personal and commercial data. Automation should reduce unnecessary rework without weakening controls. In practice, data-quality investment, staff training and clear exception procedures may be as consequential as upgrading the transport mechanism itself.

Connecting instant-payment systems across borders

A second line of reform seeks to connect domestic instant-payment networks. The BIS Project Nexus blueprint describes a model that standardises how multiple national instant-payment systems could interoperate, rather than relying on bespoke technical arrangements for every bilateral connection. The published work addresses not just technology but governance, participant incentives, oversight and risk management.

The initiative has advanced beyond the early design stage. In February 2026, Bank Indonesia announced its commitment to participate as a Nexus member and explained that the project entered implementation in 2025 through the establishment of Nexus Global Payments. Such developments show institutional momentum, but participation and technical preparation should not be confused with universal live availability in every country or corridor.

The practical attraction is straightforward: if domestic networks can connect through shared arrangements, more providers may be able to offer cross-border transfers without building an entirely separate route for each destination. Yet the economic outcome depends on foreign-exchange competition, network participation, customer pricing and the rules governing operational losses. Connectivity can make a transfer feasible; it does not by itself establish what a customer will pay.

The price problem remains

Cost is especially visible in remittances and low-value business payments, where fixed fees can represent a substantial share of the amount sent. A provider may advertise a low transfer fee while recovering revenue through the exchange rate. Others may show the sending fee but not the amount deducted by an intermediary or receiving institution. This is why total delivered value matters more than any single advertised charge.

The World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide dataset tracks the costs of sending relatively small sums across hundreds of corridors. Its country-level variation reinforces a central point: an average cannot describe the price faced by every migrant worker or family. Competition, local distribution networks and the accessibility of formal financial services all affect the experience. For policy makers, progress should be assessed across expensive corridors as well as global aggregates.

The G20 targets also demand transparency, including disclosure of relevant charges, the foreign-exchange rate, expected delivery time and tracking information. A user who understands the all-in price and likely arrival time can compare providers and make informed decisions. Transparent information may not automatically make a payment cheaper, but it can expose where avoidable costs arise and create commercial pressure for improvement.

Compliance and trust cannot be treated as optional friction

Faster payments can reduce uncertainty, but they also compress the time available to identify mistaken instructions and suspicious activity. Financial institutions must balance smooth customer journeys with appropriate controls over fraud, sanctions and other financial-crime risks. A design that routes funds quickly but cannot resolve exceptions or trace accountability may simply relocate costs to customers and participating institutions.

The FSB has also published recommendations addressing the regulation and supervision of bank and non-bank cross-border payment providers. The wider policy agenda recognises that services can involve multiple types of institutions and that consistent supervision matters when payments move across borders. Different jurisdictions will implement requirements in different ways, so an institution should not assume that a connection or contractual partner removes its own duties.

Operational resilience is equally important. Payment systems need plans for outages, cyber incidents, duplicate instructions, failed foreign-exchange conversions and disputes about receipt. Customers need clear channels for obtaining help. Corporate treasury teams need audit trails that explain what happened, not just a dashboard that displays a status. The strongest customer experience may be the one that combines speed with predictable recovery when something goes wrong.

What banks and businesses should measure in 2026

For banks, the priority is to measure outcomes at the final recipient rather than only internal processing times. Relevant indicators include the share of transfers made available within a stated period, the complete cost borne by the payer and beneficiary, the frequency of investigations, failed-payment rates and how quickly complaints are resolved. Results should be segmented by payment type, currency and corridor so weak points are not hidden in aggregate averages.

Businesses can adopt a similarly practical approach when choosing payment partners. A finance team should compare the total amount received after conversion, actual arrival times, cut-off rules, refund and recall procedures, and the reliability of transaction status information. It should also understand which party is responsible for safeguarding funds at each stage and how an issue will be escalated. The right provider may differ for payroll, supplier invoices and urgent treasury movements.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s February 2026 analysis offers another reminder that progress must be evaluated in a jurisdictional and global context. Domestic initiatives can support international goals, but improvements depend on coordination among public authorities, payment system operators and commercial participants. A successful domestic rollout is an important foundation, not the final measure of international service quality.

From payment innovation to measurable public value

The next phase of cross-border payments reform is less about promising that money will move instantly and more about making that promise dependable. Better messaging standards, connected domestic systems and clearer international targets are meaningful advances. They provide tools for reducing delay and friction, while the FSB and BIS evidence shows that customer-level benefits have not yet matched the ambition.

For the industry, the competitive opportunity lies in solving ordinary problems consistently: making fees comprehensible, ensuring recipients can use funds when expected, reducing repeated information requests and providing a credible remedy when a transfer fails. For policy makers, the task is to support interoperability and competition without losing sight of resilience, privacy and financial integrity.

Cross-border payments will not be transformed by a single network, standard or technology. Their transformation will be visible when a small exporter, international employer or family sending money abroad can complete a transfer with confidence about its cost, destination and timing. That is the benchmark against which the next generation of global payment infrastructure should ultimately be judged.

References

FSB 2025 progress report | https://www.fsb.org/2025/10/g20-roadmap-for-cross-border-payments-consolidated-progress-report-for-2025/

FSB G20 targets | https://www.fsb.org/work-of-the-fsb/financial-innovation-and-structural-change/cross-border-payments/g20-targets-for-enhancing-cross-border-payments-2/

BIS Bulletin 119 | https://www.bis.org/publications/bulletin-119-enhancing-cross-border-payments-state-play-and-way-forward

Swift ISO 20022 update | https://www.swift.com/insights/news/iso-20022-new-era-global-payments

BIS Project Nexus | https://www.bis.org/publications/nexus-enabling-instant-cross-border-payments

Bank Indonesia Nexus announcement | https://www.bi.go.id/en/publikasi/ruang-media/news-release/Pages/sp_282426.aspx

World Bank remittance data | https://datacatalog.worldbank.org/search/dataset/0037898/remittance-prices-worldwide

RBA cross-border payments analysis | https://www.rba.gov.au/publications/bulletin/2026/feb/on-the-road-to-better-cross-border-payments-how-is-australia-travelling.html

FSB cross-border regulation recommendations | https://www.fsb.org/work-of-the-fsb/financial-innovation-and-structural-change/cross-border-payments/