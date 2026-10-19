A customer can pay on a Sunday evening, a supplier can receive funds before releasing an urgent order, and a company can move money when its finance office is closed. Instant payments make these transactions possible, but the commercial value depends on what happens around the transfer. Businesses n…

A customer can pay on a Sunday evening, a supplier can receive funds before releasing an urgent order, and a company can move money when its finance office is closed. Instant payments make these transactions possible, but the commercial value depends on what happens around the transfer. Businesses need to identify incoming money, authorise outgoing payments and understand their available cash with similar speed.

That is becoming a practical management issue as payment infrastructure expands. European requirements have widened access to instant euro transfers, while US businesses can use services offered through financial institutions participating in FedNow. For banks and their corporate customers, the opportunity is to reduce avoidable waiting. Realising it requires changes to accounting, liquidity planning and customer support.

The central question is how much of a company's payment process can usefully operate beyond office hours. A transfer completed in seconds has limited value if an unresolved invoice or an unavailable approver still prevents the next business decision.

Wider access changes the business calculation

The European Central Bank explains that instant credit transfers make funds available to the recipient within ten seconds. The SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme operates around the clock, including weekends. This creates opportunities to coordinate payment with an actual commercial event, such as confirming an order or settling an approved refund.

The EU Instant Payments Regulation has added an important implementation timetable. The ECB's summary of the requirements identifies 9 January 2025 and 9 October 2025 as key receiving and sending deadlines for covered euro area providers. Separate dates apply to some provider categories and to providers in EU countries outside the euro area. These distinctions matter when assessing actual availability.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve describes FedNow as infrastructure through which participating financial institutions can provide instant payment services to businesses and individuals. Companies access those services through their institutions. A business should therefore establish which functions its bank supports and whether a proposed recipient can receive the payment.

These developments do not establish universal access across currencies or banking relationships. They do, however, give finance teams a reason to revisit arrangements designed around earlier processing schedules.

Faster receipt can improve usable cash

Payment delays have different causes. A customer may dispute an invoice, wait until the contractual due date or initiate a transfer that takes time to arrive. Instant payments primarily address the final part of that sequence. They cannot compel an unwilling customer to pay or resolve a disagreement about delivery.

Consider a hypothetical distributor whose buyer authorises payment late on Friday. If the distributor receives usable funds immediately through an available instant service, it may be able to fund an approved weekend purchase. The benefit depends on the supplier accepting that payment method and the distributor having authority to release the order. This example illustrates a possible operating benefit rather than a guaranteed reduction in borrowing.

The distinction helps prevent inflated business cases. Finance teams should separate the time spent obtaining approval from the time spent transferring money. They should then calculate which costs would actually change if funds arrived sooner. An earlier receipt only reduces interest expense when it allows the company to avoid borrowing or repay debt under the relevant facility terms.

Businesses also need to distinguish a bank balance from unrestricted cash. Funds may be reserved for payroll, held in a restricted account or required for another commitment. Faster arrival improves timing without automatically making every receipt available for a new purchase.

Suppliers may value certainty as much as speed

A supplier deciding whether to release goods needs confidence that payment has arrived and can be matched to the order. A message saying the buyer has initiated a transfer may not provide that confidence. An identifiable receipt can support a more definite fulfilment decision.

For a business with urgent or irregular purchasing needs, that can be useful. A replacement component, an emergency maintenance service or an additional delivery may depend on prompt payment. The economic benefit comes from the business activity enabled by the transfer and should be assessed against its full cost.

There is also a negotiating consideration. Buyers should not assume that access to a faster payment method creates an obligation to pay earlier than agreed. Suppliers should not assume every buyer has the same banking capability. Contractual terms still determine when payment is due.

A sensible arrangement specifies the required arrival date, acceptable payment methods and how receipt will be confirmed. This reduces uncertainty without turning every invoice into an urgent transaction. Scheduled payments remain appropriate where timing is predictable and the existing process works well.

Reconciliation determines whether speed reaches the business

Money can reach a bank account before the company's records explain which customer sent it. If the finance team has to investigate manually, the customer may continue to receive reminders or remain subject to a credit hold even after paying.

That makes reconciliation a central part of an instant payment project. The company needs a reliable way to associate a receipt with an invoice or customer account. References should survive the journey from the payment instruction through bank reporting to the accounting system.

This is an implementation issue that deserves testing with real business patterns. One payment may cover several invoices. A buyer may deduct a disputed amount. Another may send a duplicate payment or use a trading name different from the name in the supplier's records. Faster transfer does not eliminate these exceptions.

Businesses should decide which receipts can be matched automatically and which require review. They also need clear rules about releasing goods or restoring account access. Automation can handle an agreed category of straightforward receipts while uncertain cases remain available for investigation.

Banks face a different liquidity timetable

For a company, instant payments change when money can move. For a participating bank, they can also change when settlement resources are needed. The relationship depends on the payment system's design.

The BIS article The quest for speed in payments, published in 2017, explains the distinction between systems that settle between providers in real time and those that make funds available to customers before deferred interbank settlement. In the real-time model, providers need sufficient liquidity continuously to support settlement. This remains a useful conceptual distinction, rather than a current description of every country's arrangements.

The corporate implication is that continuous payment availability should not be confused with unlimited funding. A company's borrowing facilities, account limits and arrangements for moving money between banks may have their own conditions.

The FedNow operating hours page illustrates the need to check the details. It describes continuous payment processing while noting that certain activities may not be available outside standard Federal Reserve business days. Companies should ask how their bank handles funding needs and support when normal offices are closed.

Payment approval needs an operating model

A business does not need to keep its entire finance department working every night to benefit from instant payments. It does need to define what can happen without manual intervention and what should wait for an authorised employee.

For example, a company could permit payments to established suppliers within approved limits while requiring additional review for new recipients or changes to account details. Those are management choices that should reflect the business's risk exposure, transaction patterns and banking arrangements.

Recipient verification can provide another check. The European Commission's October 2025 explanation describes free payee verification and the rule that covered instant euro payments cannot cost more than corresponding standard credit transfers. Verification helps check account details; it does not establish that the underlying purchase is commercially sound or that goods will be delivered.

Companies should also understand how their provider handles unsuccessful payments, uncertain status messages and requests to recover funds. Staff need an agreed response when an instruction appears to time out. Sending another payment before checking the first transaction could create a duplicate obligation in the company's records or a duplicate transfer.

Continuous availability raises service expectations

When customers can make a payment at any time, they may expect the associated service to respond immediately. A company offering instant settlement for an order should be clear about whether that also means immediate dispatch, account activation or customer support.

Those promises require coordination beyond treasury. Customer service needs visibility of payment status. Operations needs a reliable release instruction. Technology teams need to monitor the systems connecting the bank to the business.

An interruption should have a defined fallback. The company may pause a payment option, accept a different method or defer fulfilment until the position is confirmed. The right choice depends on the transaction and the cost of getting it wrong.

Finance leaders should include these operating costs in their assessment. Integration, monitoring and exception handling can outweigh the benefit for a low-volume use case. A smaller project focused on a recurring problem may deliver a clearer result than replacing every existing payment method at once.

Cross border payments still require separate analysis

An instant domestic transfer does not make every international payment instant. Currency conversion, access to local systems and differences in operating arrangements can affect the journey between countries.

The Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures explains that work on cross-border payments includes system interoperability, operating hours, data standards and legal frameworks. Connecting fast payment systems can improve the corridors they serve, but companies still need to assess the specific route they plan to use.

For an international business, the relevant comparison is the complete outcome. How much will the recipient receive, in which currency, at what time and with what information? A low transfer fee may have limited significance if the exchange rate or reconciliation process is less suitable.

Treasury teams should therefore test domestic and international use cases separately. The performance of a familiar local payment should not be treated as evidence that an overseas transaction will follow the same timetable.

Measuring the result after implementation

A useful assessment begins with a defined problem. That might be delays in releasing prepaid orders, the cost of urgent transfers or time spent answering questions about payment status. Each provides a baseline against which a new service can be measured.

The company can then track the proportion of eligible payments completed successfully, the time required to match receipts and the number of exceptions needing staff attention. Where financing savings are claimed, finance should verify that actual borrowing costs have changed.

Customer experience also needs evidence. Faster receipt may improve service if it removes an existing hold, but an unclear warning or a failed instruction may increase support calls. The assessment should capture those effects alongside transaction speed.

For banks, the same discipline applies to commercial positioning. Corporate customers will need dependable information, usable reporting and understandable support arrangements. The ability to move funds quickly becomes more valuable when the customer can incorporate it confidently into an everyday business process.

Questions and answers

Do instant payments automatically reduce working capital needs

No. They can reduce transfer delays, but payment terms, inventory levels and collection behaviour still determine much of a company's funding requirement. Any savings depend on how earlier receipts affect actual cash use.

Does a continuously available system require continuous manual staffing

Not necessarily. Businesses can automate approved transactions and set limits for activity outside office hours. Exceptions and urgent problems still need clear ownership and support arrangements.

Can businesses assume instant payments work across all banks and currencies

No. Availability depends on the system, participating institutions, the customer's service and the payment route. Companies should confirm the relevant capabilities with their provider.

References

1. European Central Bank — What are instant payments

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/paym/retail/instant_payments/html/index.en.html

2. European Central Bank — Instant Payments Regulation requirements and milestones

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/paym/retail/instant_payments/html/instant_payments_regulation.en.html

3. Federal Reserve Financial Services — About the FedNow Service

https://www.frbservices.org/financial-services/fednow-service/about-fednow-service/

4. Bank for International Settlements — The quest for speed in payments March 2017

https://www.bis.org/publications/quest-speed-payments

5. Federal Reserve Financial Services — FedNow Service Operating Hours

https://www.frbservices.org/resources/financial-services/fednow-service-resources/fednow-service-operating-hours/

6. European Commission — New EU rules make instant euro payments faster and safer 10 October 2025

https://finance.ec.europa.eu/news/new-eu-rules-make-instant-euro-payments-faster-and-safer-2025-10-10_en

7. Bank for International Settlements Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures — Cross border payments programme

https://www.bis.org/committees/cpmi/cross-border-payments/overview

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