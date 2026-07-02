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Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Tesla posts record second-quarter deliveries as Europe sales rebound

Record Deliveries and Market Performance

July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla posted record second-quarter deliveries on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates, as a demand rebound in Europe more than offset continued weakness in North America.

The stronger-than-expected deliveries suggest Tesla's core vehicle business is regaining momentum after two years of decline, easing concerns about the segment that still generates most of the company's revenue.

Investor Sentiment and Business Focus

Investors have, however, increasingly looked past vehicle sales, betting instead on Tesla's long-term ambitions in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Second-Quarter Delivery and Production Figures

The company delivered 480,126 vehicles in the April-June period, a record for the second quarter and up about 25% from a year earlier, easily surpassing analysts' average estimate of 402,776 vehicles, according to Visible Alpha data.

Tesla produced 451,758 vehicles during the quarter. The deliveries exceeded production by more than 28,000 vehicles, leading the company to draw down inventory that it built up during the first quarter.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company were up less than 1% in premarket trading. The company said it will report quarterly results on July 22 after markets close.

Regional Demand Trends

European Market Recovery

The recovery was driven by improving demand in Europe, where Tesla saw a rebound in demand in several key markets after a sharp slump last year that analysts partly attributed to brand damage from CEO Elon Musk's political activities.

North American Market Stabilization

Demand in the United States has also shown signs of stabilizing after a sharp drop following the expiry of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit at the end of September.

Expansion in China

Tesla's China-made EV sales have risen this year, helped by production of refreshed Model Y, despite intense competition from BYD and other domestic automakers.

Technology and Future Growth Initiatives

Full Self-Driving and AI

Tesla has continued rolling out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance software in Europe, although it is available in only a handful of countries. Analysts expect broader availability over the coming months to support demand.

Robotaxi and Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla expanded its robotaxi operations after launching a limited commercial service in Austin in June. Musk has said the company intends to rapidly expand the service through 2026.

Cybercab Production Plans

Production of the Cybercab, Tesla's purpose-built autonomous vehicle without pedals or a steering wheel, is expected to ramp up later this year.

Wall Street Perspective and Company Valuation

Wall Street has increasingly looked past quarterly delivery figures as Musk shifts Tesla's focus toward artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, humanoid robots and energy infrastructure.

Tesla's valuation of roughly $1.6 trillion depends heavily on those long-term businesses even though vehicle sales remain its largest source of revenue.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s Q2 deliveries of 480,126 exceeded the ~402,800 consensus, marking ~25% year‑over‑year growth — well ahead of expectations
  • European demand surged—helped by rising fuel prices and recovery from last year’s political-related slump—while Chinese sales strengthened; U.S. demand stabilized post‑tax‑credit drop
  • Tesla’s share price gained slightly premarket (~<1%) amid rising investor focus on AI, Full Self‑Driving rollout, robotaxi and Cybercab development ahead of July 22 earnings

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vehicles did Tesla deliver in Q2?
Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter, up about 25% from a year earlier.
What drove Tesla's recovery in deliveries this quarter?
Recovering demand in Europe and stabilizing sales in the U.S. contributed to Tesla's improved Q2 deliveries.
When will Tesla report its quarterly financial results?
Tesla will report its quarterly results on July 22 after the markets close.
How did Tesla perform in China compared to its competitors?
Tesla’s China-made EV sales rose, supported by the Model Y, despite strong competition from BYD and local automakers.
What is the significance of Tesla's autonomous driving and AI efforts?
Tesla is increasingly focusing on AI, autonomous driving, and robotics, which play a key role in its long-term valuation beyond vehicle sales.

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