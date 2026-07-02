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Italy's Intesa shifts core IT banking systems to Google's cloud technology - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Intesa shifts core IT banking systems to Google's cloud technology

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Intesa Completes Major Core Banking IT Migration to Google Cloud

Overview of Intesa Sanpaolo’s Cloud Migration

Background and Significance

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday said it had completed the cloud migration of its core IT systems, joining a handful of European banks that have managed to move away from legacy technology.       

Challenges of Migrating Core Banking Systems

• Replacing existing core IT infrastructure, known as mainframes, with cloud technology poses a major challenge to traditional banks.

• Legacy systems, often comprising multiple software stacks accumulated over time due to mergers, put high-street banks at a disadvantage versus cloud-native, challenger banks.

Intesa’s Cloud Transition Project

• Under a multi-billion-euro cloud transition project, Intesa launched cloud-based digital bank Isybank in 2023, partnering with British tech firm Thought Machine. By migrating millions of customers, it used Isybank as a testing ground for a full cloud shift.

Comparison with Other European Banks

• The move places Intesa among a small number of European banks that have pursued large-scale cloud migration: Denmark's Danske Bank, Britain's Lloyds, HSBC, and, within the euro zone, Spain's Santander and BBVA.

Technical Aspects of the Migration

Infrastructure and Partnerships

• Intesa, Google Cloud and TIM said in a joint statement the shift had relied on the two Italian Google Cloud regions in Turin and Milan, hosted by TIM's data centres.

Migration Process and Outcomes

• "More than 800 applications were successfully migrated to Google Cloud infrastructure, and an equal number were decommissioned within the bank's physical headquarters," the companies said.

• "Massive" amounts of data were transferred with "high security standards, speed, and minimum latency between cloud environments and legacy systems," they said.

• "The cloud infrastructure successfully absorbed massive workload volumes, ensuring business continuity without recording any major incidents during the migration phases."

Regulatory and Industry Context

• Euro zone banks' IT capabilities are a key focus for European Central Bank supervisors, who have repeatedly warned that weaknesses in legacy systems can increase operational and cyber risks.

(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 800 applications migrated to Google Cloud; equivalent number decommissioned on-premises, enhancing speed, security, AI readiness and sustainability (ansa.it)
  • The migration leveraged Google Cloud regions in Italy (Milan and Turin) hosted by TIM, ensuring data governance, resilience and minimal latency (group.intesasanpaolo.com)
  • Intesa’s digital transformation included extensive internal training: over 3,000 employees received training and earned more than 170 Google Cloud certifications (including 60+ advanced) (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Intesa Sanpaolo migrate to Google's cloud?
Intesa Sanpaolo migrated its core IT banking systems to Google Cloud infrastructure, replacing its legacy mainframe technology.
Why is cloud migration important for traditional banks?
Cloud migration helps traditional banks overcome disadvantages of legacy systems, improving IT efficiency, security, and competitiveness with cloud-native banks.
How many applications did Intesa migrate during the transition?
Intesa migrated more than 800 applications to Google Cloud and decommissioned an equal number at its physical headquarters.
Which companies partnered in this cloud migration?
The project involved Intesa Sanpaolo, Google Cloud, TIM, and British tech firm Thought Machine.
What benefits did Intesa report from the cloud migration?
Intesa reported high security standards, minimal latency, successful workload absorption, and no major incidents during the migration.

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