UK regulator endorses safety of childhood vaccination

UK Health Regulator Endorses Safety of Childhood Vaccination for Families

Health Regulator Reaffirms Safety and Importance of Childhood Vaccination

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Wednesday reaffirmed the safety of childhood vaccination and endorsed it as an effective and safe way to safeguard against serious infectious diseases.

Key Details from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Here are more details:

International Context and Recent Developments

• The backing by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday calling for fewer childhood ​vaccinations.

Scientific Evidence and Autism Concerns

• The MHRA said that multiple large studies worldwide have consistently demonstrated that there is no evidence that vaccines cause autism in children.

Support from Health Authorities

Endorsement by NHS and Public Health Bodies

• "The benefits of vaccination are endorsed by the NHS and all major UK public health and paediatric bodies as part of the recommended routine childhood vaccination schedule," said Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA.

Guidance for Parents and Ongoing Safety Monitoring

• The regulator encouraged parents to follow NHS guidance on vaccination and said all vaccines approved in the UK undergo a rigorous safety and quality check, which are continuously followed through even after they are on the market.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)