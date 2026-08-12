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Finance

UK regulator endorses safety of childhood vaccination

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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UK Health Regulator Endorses Safety of Childhood Vaccination for Families

Health Regulator Reaffirms Safety and Importance of Childhood Vaccination

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Wednesday reaffirmed the safety of childhood vaccination and endorsed it as an effective and safe way to safeguard against serious infectious diseases.

Key Details from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Here are more details:

International Context and Recent Developments

• The backing by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday calling for fewer childhood ​vaccinations.

Scientific Evidence and Autism Concerns

• The MHRA said that multiple large studies worldwide have consistently demonstrated that there is no evidence that vaccines cause autism in children.

Support from Health Authorities

Endorsement by NHS and Public Health Bodies

• "The benefits of vaccination are endorsed by the NHS and all major UK public health and paediatric bodies as part of the recommended routine childhood vaccination schedule," said Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA.

Guidance for Parents and Ongoing Safety Monitoring

• The regulator encouraged parents to follow NHS guidance on vaccination and said all vaccines approved in the UK undergo a rigorous safety and quality check, which are continuously followed through even after they are on the market.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The MHRA reaffirmed on Nov 24, 2025, that multiple large-scale, well‑conducted studies involving millions of children show no evidence vaccines cause autism (gov.uk).
  • Vaccines approved in the UK undergo rigorous pre‑approval testing and ongoing safety monitoring via systems like the Yellow Card scheme (gov.uk).
  • WHO’s December 2025 analysis of 31 global studies further confirms there is no causal link between vaccines and autism spectrum disorders (who.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who endorsed the safety of childhood vaccination in the UK?
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reaffirmed the safety of childhood vaccination in the UK.
What did the UK regulator say about vaccines and autism?
The MHRA stated that multiple large studies have shown no evidence that vaccines cause autism in children.
How does the UK ensure vaccine safety?
All vaccines approved in the UK undergo rigorous safety and quality checks, which continue even after market approval.
What is the MHRA's advice to parents regarding vaccination?
The MHRA encourages parents to follow NHS guidance on vaccination for children.
Who supports the UK's routine childhood vaccination schedule?
The NHS and all major UK public health and paediatric bodies endorse the recommended childhood vaccination schedule.

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