EasyJet Flight Attendants in France Announce August 15-16, 2024 Strike Action

Details of the EasyJet Strike and Company Response

Strike Announcement and Demands

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - EasyJet flight attendant staff in France will go on strike on August 15 and August 16 to demand better working conditions, the SNPC-FO trade unions said in a statement on Wednesday.

Failed Negotiations

Talks between a group of different unions and the company over working conditions did not yield any results, the statement said.

Union Statement on Accountability

"Any flight cancellations or disruptions resulting from these days of action will be solely attributable to easyJet, which has chosen not to give a serious response to the repeated warnings from trade unions over the past months," the statement said.

Company Response

Spokespeople for easyJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background on EasyJet

Acquisition by Apollo

The London-listed airline is in the process of being bought by investment fund Apollo in deal valuing the airline at £5.70 billion ($7.70 billion).

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7399 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)