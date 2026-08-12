GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EasyJet flight attendants in France to go on strike on August 15-16, unions say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EasyJet flight attendants in France to go on strike on August 15-16, unions say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Airlines Markets

EasyJet Flight Attendants in France Announce August 15-16, 2024 Strike Action

Details of the EasyJet Strike and Company Response

Strike Announcement and Demands

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - EasyJet flight attendant staff in France will go on strike on August 15 and August 16 to demand better working conditions, the SNPC-FO trade unions said in a statement on Wednesday.

Failed Negotiations

Talks between a group of different unions and the company over working conditions did not yield any results, the statement said.

Union Statement on Accountability

"Any flight cancellations or disruptions resulting from these days of action will be solely attributable to easyJet, which has chosen not to give a serious response to the repeated warnings from trade unions over the past months," the statement said.

Company Response

Spokespeople for easyJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background on EasyJet

Acquisition by Apollo

The London-listed airline is in the process of being bought by investment fund Apollo in deal valuing the airline at £5.70 billion ($7.70 billion).

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7399 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The SNPC‑FO union called the strike after negotiations yielded no agreement, blaming EasyJet for ignoring persistent warnings about working conditions
  • This action follows previous unrest, including an April 2026 Easter strike over over‑burdened, unstable schedules affecting bases like Roissy and Orly
  • The strike comes amid EasyJet’s takeover process, with Apollo’s £7.15/share (£5.7 bn) offer now backed by the board, raising concerns among French staff

Frequently Asked Questions

When will EasyJet flight attendants in France go on strike?
EasyJet flight attendants in France will go on strike on August 15 and August 16, 2024.
Why are EasyJet flight attendants in France striking?
They are striking to demand better working conditions after talks with the company did not yield any results.
Who announced the EasyJet strike in France?
The SNPC-FO trade unions announced the scheduled strike action.
Will there be flight disruptions due to the strike?
The unions warned that the strike may cause flight cancellations and disruptions in France.
Is EasyJet responding to the union demands?
EasyJet has not immediately responded to union requests for improved working conditions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Putin says Russia will start seizing EU vessels if bloc goes after Russian ships

Putin says Russia will start seizing EU vessels if bloc goes after Russian ships

Image for Etna ash prompts extended closure of Catania airport, disrupting peak-season travel

Etna ash prompts extended closure of Catania airport, disrupting peak-season travel

Image for Millions of people in Iceland and Spain get set for 'event of the century'

Millions of people in Iceland and Spain get set for 'event of the century'

Image for Oil prices rise after ship attacks, US-Iran talks deadlock

Oil prices rise after ship attacks, US-Iran talks deadlock

Image for Dollar ticks up on Iran tension, with US data in focus

Dollar ticks up on Iran tension, with US data in focus

Image for Global stocks inch up, oil steady before US CPI

Global stocks inch up, oil steady before US CPI

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
Image for Chair of India's Tata to step down after tension with controlling charity
Chair of India's Tata to step down after tension with controlling charity
Image for ABN Amro sees cost pressures ahead despite reaching 2028 target
ABN Amro sees cost pressures ahead despite reaching 2028 target
Image for German advocacy group lodges criminal complaint over Meta AI glasses
German advocacy group lodges criminal complaint over Meta AI glasses
Image for FTSE 100 subdued ahead of US inflation data, Balfour Beatty jumps to record high 
FTSE 100 subdued ahead of US inflation data, Balfour Beatty jumps to record high 
Image for Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook, shares near 6-month high
Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook, shares near 6-month high
Image for TUI avoids another profit warning as Iran war further dents travel bookings
TUI avoids another profit warning as Iran war further dents travel bookings
Image for Nick Knowles Fronts Consumer Campaign on Car Finance Complaint Options
Nick Knowles Fronts Consumer Campaign on Car Finance Complaint Options
Image for Ukraine pounds grain terminals at Russia's Black Sea Novorossiysk port, targets naval base
Ukraine pounds grain terminals at Russia's Black Sea Novorossiysk port, targets naval base
Image for Sterling at one-month high vs dollar before economic data
Sterling at one-month high vs dollar before economic data
Image for Norway wealth fund posts record $184 billion profit in first half of 2026
Norway wealth fund posts record $184 billion profit in first half of 2026
Image for New Zealand's Luxon survives party vote that exposes cracks ahead of election
New Zealand's Luxon survives party vote that exposes cracks ahead of election
View All Finance Posts