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ABN Amro sees cost pressures ahead despite reaching 2028 target - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ABN Amro sees cost pressures ahead despite reaching 2028 target

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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ABN Amro Warns of Future Costs Despite Early Cost Target Success

ABN Amro's Cost Efficiency and Future Financial Outlook

By Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega

Current Cost Performance and Targets

Aug 12 (Reuters) - ABN Amro executives cautioned on Wednesday that the Dutch lender still faces cost headwinds, despite its headline cost efficiency metric landing below its 2028 target already in the latest quarter.

The bank reported a cost-to-income ratio of 53.7% for the second quarter of 2026, below its stated goal of less than 55% by 2028.

Management's Caution on Future Costs

The company management, however, said investors should not immediately expect further revisions to the target, as it needs to account for second-half costs, including labour negotiations, seasonal fourth-quarter effects and banking levies.

"It looks like you're already below the 55% cost income. Correct. But if you look on a pro forma basis, including the effect of levies, we would be at around 56%," Chief Financial Officer Ferdinand Vaandrager said during a media call.

Structural Cost Reductions and Investment Needs

CEO Marguerite Bérard said the bank was making good progress on structural cost reductions, but warned that inflation, wage negotiations and continued investment needs in areas such as data centres, cybersecurity and IT development could add to future costs.

Second-quarter costs were reduced to €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion), beating market forecasts, with the bank still having more than halfway to go to meet its labour reduction goal by 2028. 

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cost Management

Asked whether AI could aid the bank's cost-cutting drive, Bérard said ABN viewed the technology primarily as a tool for innovation and transformation rather than a balance sheet exercise.

Long-Term Perspective on AI Impact

"This is not the way we look at artificial intelligence," she said, quoting Amara's law, an adage from 1978 that suggests people tend to overestimate the short-term impact of new technologies while underestimating their long-term effects.

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 2026 cost‑to‑income ratio hits 53.7%, ahead of target <55% by 2028 (abnamro.com)
  • Pro forma ratio including banking levies rises to ~56%, prompting caution on revising cost-efficiency goals (rte.ie)
  • Sector-wide pressure persists: Dutch banks’ average CIR ~61% in 2025; inflation, wages, levies, and transformation costs remain headwinds (scopewebassetstorage.blob.core.windows.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What cost-to-income ratio did ABN Amro report for Q2 2026?
ABN Amro reported a cost-to-income ratio of 53.7% for the second quarter of 2026.
Has ABN Amro reached its 2028 cost efficiency target?
Yes, ABN Amro's cost-to-income ratio is already below its 2028 target of less than 55%.
What factors could increase future costs for ABN Amro?
Future costs may be impacted by labour negotiations, inflation, seasonal effects, banking levies, and ongoing investments in technology and cybersecurity.
Does ABN Amro expect to revise its cost targets soon?
No, management indicated there would not be an immediate revision due to anticipated second-half cost pressures.
How does ABN Amro view the role of AI in cost reduction?
ABN Amro sees AI primarily as a tool for innovation and transformation, not just for balance sheet improvements.

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