GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Taiwan's vice president on rare Europe visit for Italy democracy forum - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Taiwan's vice president on rare Europe visit for Italy democracy forum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Asia International Relations Geopolitics

Taiwan's Vice President Makes Rare Europe Visit for Italy Democracy Forum

Overview of the Vice President's Visit and Its Implications

Background of the Visit

TAIPEI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim is making a rare visit to Europe, attending a forum on democracy in Italy along with Taipei's foreign minister, the presidential office said on Friday.

While Taiwan's foreign ministers on occasion visit Europe and other parts of the world that have no formal ties to the Chinese-claimed island, it is rare for an official as senior as the vice president to do so, given the risk of a backlash from Beijing against the host nation.

China says Taiwan is one of its provinces, a view the democratically-governed island strongly rejects.

Details of the Ventotene Conference

Hsiao has been invited to attend the Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy, and is travelling with Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, the presidential office said in a brief statement.

Other details will be provided once she returns to Taiwan, it added.

Neither China nor Italy's foreign ministries immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Ventotene conference takes place from Thursday until Saturday this week.

Security Measures and International Reactions

Early on Friday Asia time, Pina Picierno, Vice-President of the European Parliament, announced on her Facebook page that Hsiao was attending the conference, saying her presence had been kept secret until her arrival to protect her participation. ﻿

Italy, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Context of Taiwan-Europe Relations

Last November, Hsiao spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China's annual summit, held in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Taiwan has sought closer ties with Europe, especially since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Europe has its own disputes with China, over both trade imbalances and also its criticism of what it sees as Chinese support for Russia.

Hsiao, a fluent English speaker, has previously been sanctioned by China for being an "independence diehard".

Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Hsiao Bi‑khim’s visit to Italy for the Ventotene democracy forum is unusual for a Taiwanese vice president, signaling increased bilateral engagement despite diplomatic constraints and China's objections (channelnewsasia.com).
  • Her attendance underscores Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Europe, particularly as European nations reassess relations with China following geopolitical tensions like the Ukraine conflict (iiss.org).
  • Hsiao has previously addressed lawmakers in Brussels at the Inter‑Parliamentary Alliance on China summit—underlining her prominent role in Taiwan’s international outreach and Europe’s cautious openness to such visits (channelnewsasia.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Taiwan's vice president visiting Europe considered rare?
It is unusual for a senior Taiwanese official to visit Europe due to the risk of backlash from Beijing against the host nation.
Which event is Taiwan's vice president attending in Italy?
Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim is attending the Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy.
Who accompanied Taiwan's vice president on this trip?
Taiwan's foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, accompanied Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim.
What is China's view on Taiwan's international visits?
China claims Taiwan as one of its provinces and often objects to international recognition or visits by Taiwanese officials.
Has Hsiao Bi-khim previously engaged with European institutions?
Yes, she spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China's annual summit in Brussels last November.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Global bonds buckle as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks

Global bonds buckle as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks

Image for Russian air strikes injure two, cause fire in 9-storey apartment building in Kyiv, officials say

Russian air strikes injure two, cause fire in 9-storey apartment building in Kyiv, officials say

Image for Oil prices set to end week over $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

Oil prices set to end week over $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

Image for Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Mideast energy shock deepens

Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Mideast energy shock deepens

Image for Denmark's Orsted says commission backs UK taxation of British wind farms

Denmark's Orsted says commission backs UK taxation of British wind farms

Image for Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea

Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russian strikes kill seven in Ukraine industrial hub of Pavlohrad
Russian strikes kill seven in Ukraine industrial hub of Pavlohrad
Image for Two dead, seven injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region
Two dead, seven injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region
Image for Several killed in bus crash near Swiss Alpine village
Several killed in bus crash near Swiss Alpine village
Image for Morocco rejects Ceuta crossing accusations
Morocco rejects Ceuta crossing accusations
Image for French customs seize $260 million of cocaine at Dunkirk
French customs seize $260 million of cocaine at Dunkirk
Image for Zelenskiy says no trilateral peace talks before elections in Russia
Zelenskiy says no trilateral peace talks before elections in Russia
Image for Israeli whistleblowers detail Gaza civilian toll in Venice film
Israeli whistleblowers detail Gaza civilian toll in Venice film
Image for Cricket-Robinson strikes twice as England close in on Pakistan whitewash
Cricket-Robinson strikes twice as England close in on Pakistan whitewash
Image for Spain approves citizenship for Sahrawis born under Spanish rule
Spain approves citizenship for Sahrawis born under Spanish rule
Image for Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say
Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say
Image for Police raid farms in four EU countries as part of probe on horse traffic
Police raid farms in four EU countries as part of probe on horse traffic
Image for Exclusive-Soccer-Infantino can rely on enough votes to survive, opponents rethink strategy, sources say
Exclusive-Soccer-Infantino can rely on enough votes to survive, opponents rethink strategy, sources say
View All Headlines Posts