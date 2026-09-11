GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil prices set to end week over $100 for first time in nearly 4 months - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil prices set to end week over $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Commodities

Oil Prices Surpass $100 For First Time in 4 Months on Middle East Tensions

Oil Market Reacts to Escalating Middle East Conflict

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday and both major benchmarks are on track to end the week at over $100 a barrel for the first time since mid-May, as increasing attacks along key shipping routes in the Middle East fuel fears of a prolonged disruption to supplies.

Benchmark Performance and Weekly Gains

Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or 1%, to $108.68 a barrel by 0045 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 95 cents, also 1%, to $103.45 a barrel. Both benchmarks rose over 6% on Thursday.

On a weekly basis, the benchmarks were trading nearly 13% higher - the steepest gain since the week ended July 17.

Key Shipping Routes Under Threat

Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

Iran-aligned Houthis seized control of Yemen's port of Mocha on Thursday, posing a further threat to Red Sea traffic, while Gulf traffic remains restricted through the Strait of Hormuz as tanker attacks in the region have intensified in recent days.

Escalation of Regional Tensions

Attacks from Yemen on Saudi energy facilities marked an escalation beyond Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, and raised fears of prolonged disruptions in the broader region, analysts say.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned the U.S. may hit Iran's Pickaxe ​Mountain, located near its heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, and said the war would end after the November midterm elections.

Analyst Perspectives

"With events spiralling and Iran showing it is willing to stretch this conflict as wide and as long as it can, it is becoming increasingly likely that WTI crude will retest the $119.48 high from early March," IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Impact on Global Oil Supply and Prices

Iran and U.S. Actions

Iran said it had attacked 10 ships near the strait on Wednesday, after the U.S. hit five Iranian oil tankers. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would escalate its response to any further attacks.

Domestic Fuel Prices and Supply Squeeze

The U.S. national average price of diesel surpassed $6 a gallon for the first time ever on Thursday, according to price tracker GasBuddy, as the U.S.-Iran war and Ukrainian attacks on Russia's refineries have squeezed supply.

Global Demand and OPEC Outlook

China's Role in Oil Demand

Analysts said the rally's durability will hinge on China, the world's largest crude importer. If China continues to buy, it could amplify the impact of supply disruptions and drive prices higher.

OPEC Production and Demand Forecasts

OPEC lowered its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2026 to 380,000 barrels per day, a copy of its monthly report showed, marking the fifth straight downward revision. OPEC oil output fell by 640,000 bpd in August, a Reuters survey found.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude ($108.68) and WTI ($103.45) are on track for their first weekly close above $100 since mid‑May, buoyed by escalating attacks on oil shipping routes in the Middle East, particularly Yemen’s port of Mocha and heightened tanker threats. (live.euronext.com)
  • The rebound—Brent up over 6% and WTI up 6% Thursday, with weekly gains near 13%—marks the steeper climb since mid‑July, underpinned by concerns over sustained disruptions at key chokepoints. (live.euronext.com)
  • OPEC has downgraded its 2026 global oil demand‑growth forecast for the fourth consecutive month, signaling softer fundamentals; yet market sensitivity remains high as analysts watch China’s import demand for signs of further upside. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise above $100 this week?
Increasing attacks on key shipping routes in the Middle East have fueled fears of prolonged supply disruptions, driving oil prices above $100 for the first time since May.
Which crude oil benchmarks rose above $100?
Both Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surpassed $100 a barrel, with Brent crude hitting $108.68 and WTI reaching $103.45.
How have recent conflicts affected oil supply?
Attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis and heightened tensions along the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted shipping, threatening global oil supply and pushing prices higher.
What is the impact of rising oil prices on diesel costs?
The average U.S. diesel price surpassed $6 per gallon for the first time, due to supply constraints from the U.S.-Iran war and other geopolitical tensions.
How is OPEC responding to oil market developments?
OPEC has revised its 2026 oil demand growth forecast downward and reported a drop in oil output by 640,000 barrels per day in August.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Mideast energy shock deepens

Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Mideast energy shock deepens

Image for Global bonds fall as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks

Global bonds fall as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks

Image for Denmark's Orsted says commission backs UK taxation of British wind farms

Denmark's Orsted says commission backs UK taxation of British wind farms

Image for Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea

Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea

Image for Analysis-Apple’s foldable iPhone poses a $1,999 question: Who is it for?

Analysis-Apple’s foldable iPhone poses a $1,999 question: Who is it for?

Image for Finnair says Chinese access to Russian airspace creates unfair competition

Finnair says Chinese access to Russian airspace creates unfair competition

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Europe drives global EV sales growth in August, offsetting China, North America weakness
Europe drives global EV sales growth in August, offsetting China, North America weakness
Image for Britain's grid upgrade delays could raise costs, NAO report says
Britain's grid upgrade delays could raise costs, NAO report says
Image for UK lawmakers to make fresh attempt to legalise assisted dying
UK lawmakers to make fresh attempt to legalise assisted dying
Image for Wall Street dips after US wholesale inflation data, oil climbs
Wall Street dips after US wholesale inflation data, oil climbs
Image for Trading Day: Inflation palpitations
Trading Day: Inflation palpitations
Image for Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Image for Dollar rises, euro slips after ECB rate increase
Dollar rises, euro slips after ECB rate increase
Image for Stellantis CEO highlights diverging US and global strategies
Stellantis CEO highlights diverging US and global strategies
Image for Oil surges 6%, Brent and US crude both surpass $100 on more tanker attacks
Oil surges 6%, Brent and US crude both surpass $100 on more tanker attacks
Image for Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says
Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says
Image for UAE to invest €40 billion in Germany amid slew of business deals
UAE to invest €40 billion in Germany amid slew of business deals
Image for Iran says IAEA moves will push countries to exit NPT
Iran says IAEA moves will push countries to exit NPT
View All Finance Posts