Dollar holds gains, yen slips as Mideast energy shock deepens

Dollar Holds Gains, Yen Slips as Mideast Energy and Rate Hike Fears Roil Markets

Market Movements Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainty

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Dollar and Yen Performance

SINGAPORE, Sep 11 (Reuters) - The dollar held near its highest levels of the past week and the yen slipped for a second day at the start of Asian trading on Friday as renewed fears of energy supply disruptions in the Middle East pushed up bond yields and oil prices.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.081, holding steady after gaining 0.3% on Thursday to reach its highest level since September 7. The rise followed the release of data showing U.S. producer prices increased 0.4% in August, meeting market expectations as energy prices rebounded during the month.

Safe-Haven Flows and Analyst Insights

"The safe-haven U.S. dollar gained on risk-aversion flows, helped by higher energy prices that have lifted the chance of a Fed hike next week to 70%," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney.

Energy Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Energy prices extended gains into a sixth day, with Brent crude futures rising 1.2% to $108.96 a barrel as trading resumed in Asia.

Oil Benchmarks and Middle East Developments

Both major benchmarks breached the $100 mark earlier this week, with WTI futures surging across the threshold on Thursday for the first time since May 21 after Iran-aligned Houthis seized control of Yemen's port city of Mocha and advanced down the Red Sea coast to strategic islands.

Currency Movements and Central Bank Actions

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was as much as 0.1% firmer at 154.615 yen, while the euro strengthened by a similar magnitude to as much as 179.49 yen after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates on Thursday for the second time this year.

Japanese Yen and Inflation Data

But the Japanese currency regained some strength after data released on Friday showed wholesale inflation rose 7.6% in August from a year earlier, bolstering the case for a rate hike this month.

Other Major Currencies

The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7160, while its kiwi counterpart was up 0.1% at $0.5805.

Both the euro and the British pound were level against the dollar at $1.1613 and $1.3510, respectively.

Pressure Builds on Federal Reserve

PRESSURE BUILDS ON FEDERAL RESERVE

Upcoming U.S. CPI Data and Rate Hike Expectations

Markets are awaiting the release of U.S. CPI data later on Friday, one of the last major economic data points released before the Federal Reserve meets next week.

Fed Funds Futures and Bond Market Volatility

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 71.3% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's next two-day meeting ending on September 16, compared to a 61.2% chance in the previous trading session, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fixed-income markets remained uneasy after the U.S. Treasury Department tripled the size of its long-dated bond repurchase, with a gauge of bond volatility rising to its highest level in a month. The yield on U.S. 10-year government bonds was up 2.3 basis points at 4.965%.

"10-year U.S. Treasury yields are within striking distance of 5%, as the markets have reassessed the Fed's path higher while term premium is appropriately hovering near pre-GFC levels," Barclays analysts wrote. "We remain of the view that bonds are not cheap yet and catalysts for a rally do not appear imminent."

Cryptocurrency Market Update

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.8% at $76,624.32, while ether declined by a similar magnitude to $2,443.18.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Jamie Freed)