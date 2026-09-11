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Denmark's Orsted says commission backs UK taxation of British wind farms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Orsted Secures EU Support for UK Taxation in British Wind Farm Dispute

Orsted's Tax Dispute Over British Wind Farms

Background of the Dispute

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind farm developer Orsted said on Friday that an advisory commission ruled its two British wind farms should be taxed primarily in Britain, supporting the company's position in a dispute between Danish and UK tax authorities.

Initiation of the Case

• The case dates back to 2015, when Orsted approached the Danish and British tax authorities to avoid double taxation of the projects. After the authorities did not reach an agreement, they referred the matter to an advisory commission under the EU Arbitration Convention in 2023.

Tax Claims and Orsted's Response

• In 2020, Danish tax authorities claimed 6.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.03 billion) in taxes and interest related to the development of the offshore wind farms Walney Extension and Hornsea 1. Orsted challenged the claim, saying British subsidiaries developed, owned, and operated the projects and had already paid UK tax.

Details of the Wind Farms

Hornsea 1

• Hornsea 1, a 1.2-gigawatt offshore wind farm in the North Sea off England's east coast, can generate enough electricity to power more than 1 million British homes. Walney Extension, a 660-megawatt offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, can generate electricity for nearly 600,000 homes.

Commission Ruling and Implications

Commission's Findings

• The commission found the projects had a "genuine legal and economic purpose" and were therefore "primarily taxable" in the country where they are located and generate revenue, the UK, the company said.

Impact on Orsted's Tax Position

• Orsted said on Friday that the ruling would result in a "minor upwards adjustment" to its tax position in Denmark, adding that "the tax charge in Denmark will, over time, largely be offset by tax reductions in the UK".

Future Implications for Similar Projects

• Orsted said it would discuss with Danish and British tax authorities how to apply this ruling to other projects facing similar tax questions, and expects those cases to be resolved using the same legal principles.

($1 = 6.4374 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • The advisory commission under the EU Arbitration Convention has determined that Hornsea 1 and Walney Extension carry a genuine economic and legal purpose and are thus primarily taxable in the UK, where they are located and generate revenue (eqs-news.com).
  • The ruling means Orsted will face only a minor upwards adjustment to its Danish tax position, which will largely be offset by UK tax reductions over time (eqs-news.com).
  • Orsted intends to apply the same legal principles in dialogues with Danish and UK tax authorities for other projects with similar tax disputes (eqs-news.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the dispute between Orsted and the tax authorities?
Orsted was in a dispute with Danish and UK tax authorities over which country should primarily tax its British wind farms to avoid double taxation.
Which wind farms were involved in the Orsted tax dispute?
The offshore wind farms involved were Walney Extension and Hornsea 1, located in UK waters.
What did the advisory commission decide regarding the tax case?
The commission ruled that Orsted's British wind farms should be taxed mainly in the UK, where the projects are located and generate revenue.
How does the commission’s ruling affect Orsted’s future tax cases?
Orsted expects similar tax disputes concerning other projects will be resolved using the same principles established by this ruling.
Will Orsted still pay any tax in Denmark after the ruling?
There will be a minor upwards adjustment in Denmark, but this will largely be offset by tax reductions in the UK over time.

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