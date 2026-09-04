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Taiwan condemns China's 'wolf warrior' behaviour at Pacific forum - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Taiwan condemns China's 'wolf warrior' behaviour at Pacific forum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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World News Asia China Taiwan Pacific Islands

Taiwan Slams China’s 'Wolf Warrior' Diplomacy at Pacific Islands Forum

By Ben Blanchard and Yi-Chin Lee

China-Taiwan Tensions at the Pacific Islands Forum

TAIPEI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung condemned China's "wolf warrior" diplomacy at this week's forum of Pacific Islands leader, and said Chinese officials had also engaged in espionage at the event.

China’s Objections and Diplomatic Disputes

This year's meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum was overshadowed by China's objections to the presence of Taiwan at the summit, saying Taipei was not qualified to attend and that its presence would have consequences

Summit host Palau is one of three Pacific Island countries with official diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan. Beijing says Taiwan is one of its provinces and not a country, a view the government in Taipei strongly rejects.

Reactions from Taiwan’s Foreign Minister

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Friday, Lin said China's remarks at the summit were not welcome.

"This kind of Chinese 'wolf warrior' diplomacy actually easily undermines Pacific unity, and it is quite off-putting and disliked," he said, adding Taiwan and China were both invited guests.

Understanding 'Wolf Warrior' Diplomacy

The expression "wolf warrior" diplomacy takes its name from a popular Chinese movie franchise and refers to strong remarks by Chinese officials in public, marking a departure from the restraint generally seen previously.

China did not respect the host's wishes and tried to make itself the host, Lin said.

"This kind of threatening language and behaviour — claiming there will be 'serious consequences,' even going so far as to declare Palau an 'unsafe travel destination' — is extremely absurd and ironic for Pacific nations," he added, referring to a travel warning China issued for Palau last month.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Allegations of Espionage at the Forum

Lin also expressed concern about what Chinese officials got up to at the summit.

"We saw that at almost every venue or event, there was Chinese presence — essentially engaging in a form of espionage," he said.

"At the venue, in many places I went in and out of, there were plainclothes personnel and security personnel sent by the Chinese Communist Party. Therefore, we are grateful to the Palauan side for specially strengthening security measures."

Future Participation and Regional Support

Lin said he was confident Taiwan will continue to participate in the forum and win support, especially given Chinese actions like July's missile test into the Pacific.

"I believe the more China reveals its aggressive and domineering nature in the Pacific, the more it will generate support for Taiwan."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yi-Chin Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • Taiwan’s FM Lin Chia‑lung denounced China’s aggressive rhetoric—terming it “wolf warrior” diplomacy—as undermining Pacific unity and disrespecting host Palau’s forum role.
  • Lin alleged Chinese plainclothes and security personnel engaged in espionage across forum venues, prompting Palau to bolster security.
  • China had warned of “serious consequences” for Taiwan’s attendance, echoed by its Pacific envoy Qian Bo; regional leaders notably resisted Beijing’s push over forum governance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'wolf warrior' diplomacy?
'Wolf warrior' diplomacy refers to the aggressive and confrontational approach taken by some Chinese officials in international affairs, marked by strong public remarks and actions.
Why did Taiwan condemn China at the Pacific Islands Forum?
Taiwan condemned China for using 'wolf warrior' diplomacy and making objections to Taiwan's presence at the summit, as well as for alleged espionage activities.
What were China's objections at the Pacific Islands Forum?
China objected to Taiwan's participation, claiming Taipei was not qualified and warning of consequences for its presence at the summit.
Why is Palau significant at the Pacific Islands Forum?
Palau is one of only three Pacific Island countries that maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, making it a focal point for China-Taiwan tensions.
Did Taiwan report any espionage by China at the event?
Yes, Taiwan's Foreign Minister stated there was a strong Chinese presence at the event, with reports of espionage and enhanced security measures provided by Palau.

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