Russian Attack on Kyiv Kills One, Sparks Fire, and Damages High-Rise

Details of the Russian Attack on Kyiv

Fatalities and Immediate Impact

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday killed one person, triggered a fire and badly damaged a high-rise residential building, officials said.

The city's military administration said on Telegram that one person had been killed in the evening attack.

Damage to Residential Buildings

Extent of the Damage

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the ninth floor of a high-rise residence had been damaged. Fifteen people had been evacuated from the building in a district just outside the city centre.

Eyewitness Accounts and Media Coverage

Video published on unofficial Telegram channels showed a large fireball rising skywards. Unofficial channels said the building had been struck by a jet-powered drone.

Previous Strikes and Ongoing Attacks

Injuries from Earlier Strikes

Klitschko said six people had been wounded in earlier strikes on the capital, which has been subject to more than a week of sustained attacks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter and Alex Richardson)