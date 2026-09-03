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Russian attack on Kyiv kills one, triggers fire, damages high-rise building - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian attack on Kyiv kills one, triggers fire, damages high-rise building

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Russian Attack on Kyiv Kills One, Sparks Fire, and Damages High-Rise

Details of the Russian Attack on Kyiv

Fatalities and Immediate Impact

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday killed one person, triggered a fire and badly damaged a high-rise residential building, officials said.

The city's military administration said on Telegram that one person had been killed in the evening attack.

Damage to Residential Buildings

Extent of the Damage

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the ninth floor of a high-rise residence had been damaged. Fifteen people had been evacuated from the building in a district just outside the city centre.

Eyewitness Accounts and Media Coverage

Video published on unofficial Telegram channels showed a large fireball rising skywards. Unofficial channels said the building had been struck by a jet-powered drone.

Previous Strikes and Ongoing Attacks

Injuries from Earlier Strikes

Klitschko said six people had been wounded in earlier strikes on the capital, which has been subject to more than a week of sustained attacks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • One person was killed and a high-rise residential building—specifically its ninth floor—was badly damaged in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv’s city center on September 3, 2026, leading to evacuation of 15 residents. (lemonde.fr)
  • Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported six additional wounded civilians from earlier strikes this week, as the capital endures nearly continuous drone and missile barrages. (lemonde.fr)
  • Since August 27, Kyiv has experienced over 60 air raid alerts totalizing 52 hours, driven by relentless waves of fast, jet-powered drones that are difficult to intercept, severely disrupting daily life. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Russian attack on Kyiv?
The Russian attack killed one person, triggered a fire, and badly damaged a high-rise residential building.
How many people were evacuated from the damaged building in Kyiv?
Fifteen people were evacuated from the high-rise building just outside Kyiv's city centre.
What caused the fire and damage in the Kyiv high-rise?
The building was reportedly struck by a jet-powered drone, leading to the fire and damage.
Were there injuries reported in the Kyiv attack?
Yes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that six people had been wounded in earlier strikes on Kyiv.
Who provided official statements about the Kyiv attack?
The city's military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko provided updates via Telegram.

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