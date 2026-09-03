Four People Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod Border Region
Details of the Attack and Casualties
Incident Overview
Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian strike on Thursday killed four people, including two medical personnel, in an attack on Russia's border region of Belgorod, officials said.
Victims Identified
The region's official headquarters, posting on Telegram, said the dead in Shebekino, just across the border from Ukraine, included a doctor, a medic and a married couple. Three people were injured.
Related Attacks in Donetsk Region
Drone Strikes and Civilian Casualties
The head of Russian-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Region, meanwhile, said three civilians died in drone strikes in three separate districts of the region.
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)