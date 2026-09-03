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Syria begins destroying Assad-era chemical weapons

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Syria Destroys Remnants of Assad-Era Chemical Weapons, UN Verifies Process

UN Verification and Details of Chemical Weapons Destruction

Background and Discovery of Chemical Weapons

BEIRUT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Syria has begun destroying the remnants of a clandestine Assad-era chemical weapons program that it recovered in May, the first such destruction in a decade, a Syrian envoy and a U.N. representative said on Thursday. 

Reuters reported in May that Syria's new leadership had located remnants of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program, including raw materials and munitions similar to those used in deadly gas attacks during the country's civil war. 

UN and OPCW Involvement

Izumi Nakamitsu, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told a Security Council briefing on Thursday that for the first time since 2014, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had verified the destruction of chemical munitions in Syria. 

Details of the Destruction Process

Following the May finding, Syria had found "one additional chemical weapons production facility, a newly discovered chemical used in the production of nerve agents, and empty chemical munitions. It also declared two chemical weapons storage facilities where the newly discovered facilities were being stored," Nakamitsu said. 

Last month, the OPCW deployed a team to Syria to verify the destruction of category three chemical weapons, referring to unfilled munitions and other equipment used to release chemical weapons. She said the team verified "the irreversible destruction of 42 aerial bombs" as part of that mission.

Political and Regional Implications

Syrian and Israeli Relations

Syria's ambassador to the U.N., Ibrahim Olabi, told the council that Syria was "protecting the world and the region through such work".

But he heavily criticised Israel, saying that repeated Israeli attacks had impeded some search and destruction operations, and exposed the Syrian teams at work to risk. 

Security Concerns and International Law

"We cannot safeguard the security of the region if our security is exposed to attacks at the hands of Israel, and they are flouting the security of the region at large and they are breaching the conventions and treaties we have talked about," said Olabi, whose Arabic remarks were translated at the council. 

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Legal Proceedings and Accountability

Olabi said Syria was preparing to hold the first court hearing of people suspected of involvement in the chemical weapons programme.

Syrian authorities earlier this year took 18 suspects into custody for alleged involvement in Assad's chemical weapons program, including high-level military, political and technical officials.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • For the first time since the OPCW‑UN Joint Mission concluded in 2014, Syria has carried out verified destruction of chemical munitions—42 aerial bombs—from Assad‑era stockpiles (opcw.org)
  • In May 2026, Syrian authorities discovered new remnants of the former arsenal—including raw materials, a previously undeclared nerve‑agent production facility, and munitions—declared to the OPCW and now subject to destruction (youtube.com)
  • Syria’s reinstated status within the OPCW and resumed cooperation, including court proceedings against suspects, underscores a shift toward transparency—though Israel’s repeated airstrikes reportedly disrupted search and disposal operations (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent steps has Syria taken regarding its chemical weapons?
Syria has begun destroying remnants of an Assad-era chemical weapons program that were recovered in May, with the destruction verified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the first time since 2014.
Who verified the destruction of Syria’s chemical munitions?
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) verified the irreversible destruction of chemical munitions in Syria.
What challenges have impacted Syria’s chemical weapons destruction efforts?
Syrian officials claim repeated Israeli attacks have impeded search and destruction operations and exposed teams to risk during the process.
Have any suspects been detained in connection with Syria’s chemical weapons program?
Syrian authorities have taken 18 suspects into custody for alleged involvement in Assad's chemical weapons program, including high-level officials.

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