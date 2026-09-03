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Body of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic returns to Serbia in government plane - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Body of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic returns to Serbia in government plane

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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headlines Politics War Crimes Europe Serbia

Ratko Mladic's Body Returned to Serbia Amid Tensions Over Funeral Plans

Return of Ratko Mladic's Body and Reactions in Serbia

Arrival in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Serbian government plane brought the body of former army commander Ratko Mladic, who died last week serving a life sentence for war crimes, back to Belgrade on Thursday for what is expected to be a huge funeral.

Mladic, who was convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, died last week in a U.N. detention facility in The Hague aged 84.

The plane landed at Belgrade airport minutes before 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) carrying his coffin, which was wrapped in a Serbian flag, along with Mladic's son, granddaughter and Serbian Justice Minister Nenad Vujic.

Serbian soldiers carried the coffin to a red van which Serbian media said would take it to a military hospital where the autopsy will be conducted over the weekend.

Funeral Plans and Political Reactions

Controversy Over State Funeral

PRESIDENT SAYS TENS OF THOUSANDS ARE EXPECTED AT HIS FUNERAL

A Serbian government minister said initially that Mladic would be given a state funeral but, following an outcry by European leaders, the government has not confirmed that.

Serbian media said a commemoration ceremony will take place on Saturday in the army hall in central Belgrade and the funeral will be held in a church in a Belgrade suburb on Monday, with Mladic then buried at a cemetery beside his daughter.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he expected tens of thousands of people to attend the funeral and that it would be a challenge to provide security.

Background on Convictions

Mladic was found guilty by the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), of genocide for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in which about 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were killed after Bosnian Serb forces overran the U.N.-designated enclave.

He was also convicted over the 43-month siege of Sarajevo, during which about 10,000 people were killed.

However, he remained a revered figure among many Serbs in Serbia and in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic.

International Response and Regional Tensions

European Union Concerns

His death stirred tensions in the region, with officials warning that a state funeral would put Serbia's prospects of joining the European Union at risk.

"The glorification of Ratko Mladić as a war criminal is against fundamental European values ​​and has no place in the European Union or in the countries that aspire to become members of the Union," EU enlargement commissioner Marta Kos said on Tuesday.

"I hope that the government in Belgrade is aware of what is at stake."

Croatian Reaction

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic put it more bluntly, saying that if "Serbia was to organise a state funeral for Mladic it would close the door to the European Union".

Investigation into Death

The Hague-based U.N. mechanism that deals with residual cases from the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal is investigating the circumstances of Mladic's death, a regular procedure when inmates die at the U.N. detention unit in The Hague. It is not yet clear when the results will be made public.

Mladic, who had suffered health problem for years, had been treated in the prison hospital before his death. His relatives, and Russia, had criticised his treatment. The U.N. war crimes court said his health was fragile but well managed.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Additional reporting by Stephanie Van Den Berg; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals formally transferred Mladić’s remains to his next of kin on September 3 at Rotterdam–The Hague Airport (irmct.org).
  • Dutch authorities conducted standard procedures under national law, opted not to open a criminal investigation or perform an autopsy, and a UN-appointed judge has launched an inquiry into the circumstances of his death (irmct.org).
  • Despite international concern that state-level honors could jeopardize Serbia’s EU accession, domestic plans for commemorations and a funeral—including a ceremony in central Belgrade on Saturday and burial in a suburban church on Monday—remain underway (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ratko Mladic?
Ratko Mladic was a former army commander convicted of genocide and war crimes during Bosnia's 1992-95 war.
How was Ratko Mladic's body returned to Serbia?
A Serbian government plane transported his body from The Hague to Belgrade, accompanied by his family and Serbian officials.
Will Ratko Mladic have a state funeral in Serbia?
The Serbian government has not confirmed a state funeral after backlash from European leaders regarding the glorification of war criminals.
How are European leaders reacting to the funeral?
European Union officials have warned that honoring Mladic threatens Serbia's EU membership prospects, emphasizing EU values.
Where and when will Mladic's funeral take place?
A commemoration ceremony is planned at the army hall in Belgrade, with the funeral at a church on Monday, followed by burial beside his daughter.

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