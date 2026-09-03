Ukraine to Hold Crucial Talks With US Negotiators Amid Russia Conflict
US Mediation Efforts in the Ukraine-Russia War
Upcoming Diplomatic Visits
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that U.S. negotiators trying to broker a possible solution to the 4 1/2 year-old war with Russia were due to visit both Ukraine and Russia soon.
Expectations from US Representatives
"There are preliminary dates. We expect to see representatives of the U.S. president here in Kyiv," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Planned Meetings in Kyiv and Moscow
"There will be a meeting with them in Moscow and in Kyiv. We are expecting a meeting with them in the coming days. It is very important."
(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul)