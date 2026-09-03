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Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects meeting with US negotiators in coming days - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects meeting with US negotiators in coming days

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Ukraine Markets

Ukraine to Hold Crucial Talks With US Negotiators Amid Russia Conflict

US Mediation Efforts in the Ukraine-Russia War

Upcoming Diplomatic Visits

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that U.S. negotiators trying to broker a possible solution to the 4 1/2 year-old war with Russia were due to visit both Ukraine and Russia soon.

Expectations from US Representatives

"There are preliminary dates. We expect to see representatives of the U.S. president here in Kyiv," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Planned Meetings in Kyiv and Moscow

"There will be a meeting with them in Moscow and in Kyiv. We are expecting a meeting with them in the coming days. It is very important."

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy confirmed that preliminary dates are set for U.S. negotiators to meet officials in both Kyiv and Moscow, underlining the importance of these upcoming talks. (investing.com)
  • He recently held “detailed and constructive” talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with both sides working to finalize dates for the upcoming Ukraine visit. (investing.com)
  • Zelenskiy earlier indicated a window for U.S.‑led mediation extending until summer 2027, and proposed a ceasefire, a free economic zone in Donbas, and a role for EU/NATO, jointly developed with U.S. and European partners. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will US negotiators meet during their visit to Ukraine?
US negotiators are expected to meet with Ukrainian officials, including President Zelenskiy, during their visit to Kyiv.
What is the purpose of the US negotiators' visit to Ukraine and Russia?
The visit aims to broker a possible solution to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
When are the US representatives expected to arrive in Kyiv?
Preliminary dates have been set, and the meeting with US representatives is expected in the coming days.
Will the US negotiators also visit Moscow?
Yes, US negotiators plan to have meetings in both Kyiv and Moscow as part of their efforts.

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