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Pacific summit backs concerns over China missile test despite Nauru dissent - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pacific summit backs concerns over China missile test despite Nauru dissent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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International Relations Geopolitics Asia-Pacific Defense Diplomacy

Pacific Leaders Voice Concern on China Missile Test Despite Nauru Dissent

Pacific Islands Forum Summit Addresses Missile Test and Regional Tensions

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Pacific Island leaders expressed concern about China's Pacific missile test at their annual summit, though Nauru formally dissented, in a meeting largely overshadowed by Beijing's objections to Taiwan's presence.

China's Missile Test Raises Alarm Among Pacific Nations

Summit host and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. said on Thursday that China's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in July, Beijing's first known launch in the Pacific since September 2024, passed over several island nations without adequate warning.

"Leaders called on all states undertaking ICBM testing to ensure transparency and reassurance, including through the provision of advance notification of a test at least 24 hours in accordance with international practice," Whipps Jr. said at a media briefing at the conclusion of the Pacific Islands Forum.

"I might note that the Republic of Nauru has dissented," he added, reading from a prepared statement.

Nauru's Diplomatic Position

Nauru, which has a history of switching diplomatic recognition between Beijing and Taipei, re-established diplomatic ties with China in 2024.

Australia's Response to Summit Discussions

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who attended the summit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said on Friday it was "perfectly reasonable for the vast majority of Pacific countries to express a view and for one or two to say that they have a different view."

"Unanimity is not necessary to express very strong views on behalf of the vast majority of the Pacific island states, which was very clear," Bowen told ABC Radio.

Beijing's Reaction and Regional Diplomatic Strains

Beijing Accuses Palau of 'Hype' Over Missile Test

The consensus came after a meeting of the 18-member bloc's foreign ministers last month failed to agree on a statement condemning the test, despite public and private expressions of concern from several leaders about the region's militarisation.

Palau, one of three Pacific Island nations that maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, had pushed the group to formally condemn the missile test. 

Beijing pushed back on Thursday, accusing Palau of stirring "hype" over the missile test and warning that its attempts to influence fellow Pacific island nations were "malicious and will not succeed."    

China-Taiwan Tensions at the Summit

The summit was further strained by China's objections to Taiwan's participation, with Beijing arguing the island was not qualified to attend. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory  — a position Taiwan firmly rejects.

Summit Attendance and Future Meetings

Proceedings were also overshadowed by the absence of five Pacific leaders, who sent low-ranking ministers in their place. The next Pacific Islands Forum leaders' summit will be hosted by New Zealand in 2027.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • The Forum registered concern over China’s ICBM test in July that flew over several islands without adequate notice, calling for transparency and at least 24‑hour notification for future tests. cite turn0search2 turn0search3
  • Nauru was the only member among the 18‑nation Pacific Islands Forum to formally dissent from the clause—an unusual move in a forum that usually operates by consensus. cite turn0search2 turn0search6
  • The summit proceedings were overshadowed by geopolitical tensions, including China’s objections to Taiwan's presence and the broader influence contest in the region. cite turn0news13 turn0news15

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did Pacific Island leaders raise about China's missile test?
Pacific Island leaders expressed concerns over the lack of warning regarding Beijing's intercontinental ballistic missile test, calling for greater transparency and advance notification in line with international practice.
Why did Nauru dissent from the Pacific Islands Forum consensus?
Nauru dissented from the forum's view on the missile test, possibly influenced by its recent reestablishment of diplomatic ties with China in 2024.
What role did Taiwan's participation play in the summit?
Taiwan's presence at the summit led to further tensions, with China objecting and arguing that Taiwan was not qualified to attend.
How did China respond to the Pacific Islands Forum's stance?
China accused Palau of stirring 'hype' over the missile test and warned that efforts to influence other Pacific nations were malicious and would not succeed.
When and where will the next Pacific Islands Forum leaders' summit be held?
The next Pacific Islands Forum leaders' summit will be hosted by New Zealand in 2027.

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