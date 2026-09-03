South Korea Considers Military Deployment to Protect Hormuz Strait Navigation

South Korea's Preparations and International Context

Deployment Plans and Parliamentary Approval

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korea is preparing to deploy military assets to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and aims to dispatch them before the end of the year, media reported late on Thursday, citing government and military sources.

The reports in several South Korean media outlets said the government was preparing procedures to seek parliamentary approval for the deployment, including submitting a consent motion to parliament this month after cabinet review.

Potential Military Contributions

The government was considering options including sending a maritime patrol aircraft, a logistics support vessel or a mine detection and clearance unit, and had been discussing the scale and nature of a potential contribution with countries including the United States, Britain and France, the reports said.

Official Statements and International Discussions

South Korea's presidential Blue House said Seoul had been discussing practical ways to contribute to freedom of navigation in the strait, but reports that the government had settled on a deployment were "different from the facts".

U.S.-South Korea Relations and Broader Implications

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an August social media post that he had scaled back U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises in part because South Korea had declined to help the U.S. in the war against Iran.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Stephen Coates)