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Soccer-Real Madrid's Asencio acquitted in sex-video sharing case - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-Real Madrid's Asencio acquitted in sex-video sharing case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Real Madrid's Raul Asencio Cleared of Charges in Sex-Video Sharing Case

Legal Proceedings and Aftermath

Clearing of Charges Against Raul Asencio

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was on Thursday cleared of charges related to sharing a video of sexual content without the victims' consent, a court on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria said.

Sentencing of Other Real Madrid Youth Players

Prosecutors' Decisions and Sentences

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Asencio and reduced their sentencing requests for three other former Real Madrid youth players after the victims told the court they had forgiven the defendants.

The other three players, who were charged with recording and sharing sexual videos of two teenage women, one of them underage, were sentenced to one year in prison. The sentences were suspended on condition that they commit no further offences during that period.

Asencio was only accused of sharing the video.

Unrelated Driving Offense

Details of the Incident

In an unrelated incident, Asencio was fined €14,400 ($16,800) and banned from driving for eight months after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol, another court said on Wednesday.

Real Madrid's Response

Club Disciplinary Actions

Earlier on Thursday, Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said the club had opened disciplinary proceedings against the player, but that Asencio would remain part of his plans while the matter was being resolved.

Mourinho's Statement

"Everything you do outside your professional sphere still reflects on Real Madrid and continues to damage the reputation of a club whose standing must not be undermined," Mourinho said.

"I'm not happy. Everyone makes mistakes, but a series of mistakes is something different."

Asencio's Current Status

Asencio has not played for the Spanish club this season because of an injury that is expected to keep him out for a couple more weeks, Mourinho said.

($1 = €0.8601)

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • A court in Gran Canaria cleared Asencio of 'revelation of secrets' charges after the victims forgave him, while three former youth teammates received suspended one‑year sentences. (europapress.es)
  • Asencio separately received a €14,400 fine and eight‑month driving ban for driving with nearly four times the legal alcohol limit. (aa.com.tr)
  • Coach José Mourinho stated that the club has opened disciplinary proceedings but continues to consider Asencio part of the squad amid the ongoing off‑field issues. (en.as.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Raul Asencio acquitted in the sex-video sharing case?
Raul Asencio was acquitted after the victims forgave the defendants and prosecutors dropped the charges against him.
What happened to the other players involved in the case?
The three other former Real Madrid youth players received suspended one-year prison sentences for recording and sharing sexual videos.
Will Real Madrid take disciplinary action against Asencio?
Real Madrid coach José Mourinho stated that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Asencio, but he remains part of the club's plans.
Was Raul Asencio involved in any other legal incidents?
Yes, Asencio was fined €14,400 and banned from driving for eight months after a separate DUI incident.
Is Raul Asencio currently playing for Real Madrid?
No, Asencio has not played for Real Madrid this season due to an injury expected to keep him out for a few more weeks.

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