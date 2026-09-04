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South Korea's President Lee to visit France for summit, film discussion with Macron - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South Korea's President Lee to visit France for summit, film discussion with Macron

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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President Lee Visits France for Summit with Macron and Film Industry Discussion

Overview of President Lee's State Visit to France

By Heejin Kim

Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will pay a state visit to France from September 6 to 9 for a summit with French President Emmanuel ​Macron and for a joint discussion on the film industry, Lee's office said on Friday.

Lumiere Summit Details

Lee and Macron will co-chair the one-day Lumiere Summit, scheduled for September 7 in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, the presidential office said.

International Participation and Focus

About 150 politicians, policy makers and film industry figures have been invited to the summit, the first international event to address the future of film and video content, according to the French Embassy in Seoul.

The meeting will debate how the film industry should respond to artificial intelligence, compete with social media platforms and cope with funding shortages, the secretary-general of the summit said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Business and Diplomatic Engagements

On September 8, Lee will hold a summit and luncheon with Macron and attend a business roundtable along with executives from about 20 South Korean and French companies, Lee's office said.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

South Korea views Lee's trip as an opportunity to expand cooperation with France in security, the economy and human interactions, following an upgrade of bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership" during Macron's visit to Seoul in April, Wi Sung-lac, Lee's national security adviser, told a briefing on Friday.

"We expect this to serve as an opportunity to add fresh momentum to expanding our diplomacy with Europe," Wi said.

Focus Areas for Future Collaboration

South Korea is also seeking to deepen cooperation in areas including AI, aerospace and biotech, he said.

Meetings with French and International Leaders

Before returning to Seoul, Lee will meet on September 9 with Yael Braun-Pivet, the head of the French lower house, and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

(Reporting by Heejin KimEditing by Ed Davies)

Key Takeaways

  • The Lumière Summit, co‑chaired by Presidents Lee and Macron on September 7 at Saint‑Paul‑de‑Vence, will convene around 150 global industry and policy leaders to address AI, funding, media literacy and the future of films and moving‑image content.
  • This visit builds on the elevation of South Korea–France ties to a “Global Strategic Partnership” during Macron’s April 2–3, 2026 Seoul visit, signaling expanded cooperation in security, AI, aerospace, biotech and economic diplomacy.
  • Lee’s schedule includes a summit, business roundtable with executives from ~20 South Korean and French companies on September 8, and meetings with the head of France’s lower house and the OECD secretary‑general on September 9, aimed at deepening multilateral and economic engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will President Lee visit France for the summit?
President Lee will visit France from September 6 to 9, 2023.
What is the purpose of President Lee's visit to France?
The visit includes a summit with President Macron and a joint discussion on the film industry at the Lumiere Summit.
What topics will be discussed at the Lumiere Summit?
The Lumiere Summit will address the future of film, artificial intelligence, social media competition, and industry funding.
How does South Korea view the significance of this visit?
South Korea sees the trip as an opportunity to expand cooperation with France in security, economy, and technology.
Who else will President Lee meet during his visit to France?
President Lee will meet Yael Braun-Pivet, head of the French lower house, and OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

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