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Soccer-World Cup winner Llorente retires from Spain duty at 31 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-World Cup winner Llorente retires from Spain duty at 31

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Football World Cup Sports News

Marcos Llorente Announces Retirement from Spain's National Football Team at 31

Marcos Llorente's International Career and Retirement

Retirement Announcement

Sept 3 (Reuters) - World Cup winner Marcos Llorente announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, ending a Spain career that yielded 27 caps.

Career Highlights

Debut and World Cup Victory

The Atletico Madrid defender, 31, made his senior team debut for Spain in 2020 and was part of the squad that beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup in July, although he remained on the bench in the final.

Llorente's Personal Statement

"I realise that I’m still young and that, perhaps, if I continued to perform well, I’d still have years left to play in this jersey," Llorente wrote on Instagram.

"I know many of you won’t understand this, and I probably wouldn’t have understood it either if I were looking at it from the outside. But it’s a personal decision—one I’ve thought through very carefully and, above all, one that comes from the heart."

Reflections and Gratitude

Thanking Teammates

The former Real Madrid player thanked his teammates and reflected on Spain's triumphant World Cup campaign.

Memorable Moments

World Cup Memories

"I’ll cherish everything I’ve experienced, but above all, these last 52 days," Llorente said.

"With a wonderful group that fought until the very end to put Spain at the top. And that’s exactly what they did."

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Llorente retires at 31, after 27 appearances for Spain, including two World Cups (2022, 2026). (efe.com)
  • He confirmed the decision was personal and long‑considered—‘independently of whether he went to the World Cup or we won’—and it was made even before the tournament. (efe.com)
  • He expressed deep gratitude and emotional reflection on his journey, especially recalling the past 52 days celebrating Spain’s World Cup success. (tvn.cl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Marcos Llorente announce his retirement from international football?
Marcos Llorente announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, September 3.
How many caps did Marcos Llorente earn for Spain?
Marcos Llorente earned 27 caps for the Spain national football team.
Did Marcos Llorente play in the World Cup final?
No, Llorente was part of the squad that beat Argentina to win the World Cup but remained on the bench in the final.
What did Llorente say about his retirement decision?
Llorente described his retirement as a personal decision made very carefully and from the heart.
Which clubs has Marcos Llorente played for?
Marcos Llorente has played for Atletico Madrid and previously for Real Madrid.

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