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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says investigation underway after clash between two security agencies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says investigation underway after clash between two security agencies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Zelenskiy Orders Investigation into Ukraine Security Agencies’ Shootout in Kyiv

Details of the Kyiv Security Agencies’ Incident

Background of the Dispute

Sept 3 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that an investigation would determine what caused a dispute between two of Ukraine's security agencies to escalate into a shootout in Kyiv this week that left three members of the Defence Ministry's HUR Military Intelligence Directorate injured.

The dispute centres on the disappearance for nine days of a Russian nationalist activist fighting alongside Ukrainian troops in the 4-1/2-year-old war pitting Moscow against Kyiv.

The Russian Nationalist Activist’s Detention

The nationalist said he was detained by the SBU Security Service and obliged to sign a confession that he collaborated with Russian intelligence. He later retracted the statement.

The Shootout in Central Kyiv

The street clash occurred in central Kyiv on Tuesday after the activist's Kyiv home was searched. SBU officers fired on members of the HUR unit. The SBU has said it was acting to prevent a Moscow-inspired plot to assassinate Russian anti-Kremlin activists in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy’s Response and Investigation

Statements from President Zelenskiy

"It is important that the truth come out. And that situations like this do not recur," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"An assessment of the heads of these two agencies – the SBU and the HUR – will be made based on the results of an internal investigation. It is completely fair that both sides be brought to account. Both acted precisely in a way that should not have happened," he said.

Actions Taken Following the Incident

Notices of Suspicion and Dismissals

Two servicemen from the two bodies have been issued notices of suspicion in connection with the incident. Zelenskiy has dismissed the head of the SBU’s department for the protection of state secrets, Oleh Khramov.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • A gunfight erupted in central Kyiv between Ukraine’s domestic security agency (SBU) and military intelligence (HUR), injuring three HUR officers and prompting Zelenskiy to call the clash “absolutely disgraceful” (aljazeera.com).
  • The dispute centers on the disappearance of Stepan Kaplunov—a Russian nationalist fighting for Ukraine under HUR’s command—who was detained by the SBU, coerced into signing a confession of colluding with Russian intelligence, then retracted it (aljazeera.com).
  • Zelenskiy ordered an internal investigation into both agencies, has dismissed the head of the SBU’s department for state secrets, and emphasized accountability to prevent similar incidents going forward (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the clash between Ukraine's security agencies?
The clash was triggered by a dispute over the detention and confession of a Russian nationalist activist involved with Ukrainian troops.
Who was injured in the Kyiv shootout between the security agencies?
Three members of the Defence Ministry's HUR Military Intelligence Directorate were injured.
What action has President Zelenskiy taken following the incident?
Zelenskiy ordered an internal investigation, announced reviews of agency heads, and dismissed the SBU’s department head for state secrets.
What justification did the SBU offer for its actions?
The SBU stated it was acting to prevent a Moscow-inspired plot to assassinate anti-Kremlin activists in Kyiv.
What is the focus of the ongoing investigation?
The investigation aims to determine how the dispute escalated into violence and to hold both agencies accountable.

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