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Syria fuel price hikes trigger widest protests since Assad fall - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Syria fuel price hikes trigger widest protests since Assad fall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Economy Middle East Energy

Syria's Steep Fuel Price Hikes Spark Largest Protests Since Assad's Overthrow

Nationwide Unrest and Economic Impact Following Fuel Price Increases

By Feras Dalatey , Mahmoud Hasano and Firas Makdesi

Protests Erupt Across Major Cities

ALEPPO, Syria, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A sharp rise in fuel prices at the weekend has sparked protests across Syria, in the country's most widespread demonstrations since the toppling of Bashar al-Assad almost two years ago.

Demonstrators burned tyres and blocked key roads, including the highway linking the capital Damascus to the industrial hub of Aleppo, after Syria's government on Saturday raised diesel prices by 40% to 175 Syrian pounds ($1.32) a litre.

Economic Hardship Intensifies

The price increases piled further pressure on Syrians facing years of economic crisis. The United Nations Development Programme estimates 90% of Syrians live below the poverty line, compared with about a third before the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

Details of the Fuel Price Hikes

In the steepest of several price hikes announced since the Iran war began, the government also raised household and industrial gas prices by about 9%, 95-octane gasoline by 28% to 195 pounds and 90-octane gasoline by 26% to 185 pounds.

Protesters also blocked convoys of crude tankers travelling towards refineries in central Syria, with some demanding the dismissal of the energy and economy ministers and the head of the Syrian Petroleum Company.

"We don't want higher wages. All we want is lower diesel and other fuel prices," Yasser Salim told Reuters in Aleppo.

Bassam al-Ali, also protesting in Aleppo, appealed directly to President Ahmed al-Sharaa, saying the situation was untenable.

"Border crossings bring in millions of dollars. We don't want new roundabouts or malls. We just want to live," he said.

Russian Supply Under Pressure

Energy Ministry spokesperson Abdulhamid Salat said on Sunday that the price increases were a temporary measure driven by higher global procurement costs and Syria's heavy dependence on imports, and could be revised up or down as conditions changed.

Dependence on Russian Crude

Syria has relied heavily on Russian crude, importing around 60,000 bpd this year, although Damascus has told Washington it is willing to sharply reduce those purchases. 

That supply has come under growing pressure as Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have reduced production, prompting Moscow to restrict exports of gasoline and diesel.

Refinery Closures and Supply Chain Issues

Prices reflected not only crude costs but shortages of refined products and higher refining, transport and supply costs, Salat said in a statement.

The supply crunch has been compounded by the three-month closure of Syria's Baniyas refinery, the country's largest, for its first comprehensive maintenance operation.

The increase means 95-octane gasoline has risen about 86% since February, while diesel has more than doubled. Benchmark Brent crude rose about 44%, from $72.48 to $104.61 a barrel.

Public Reaction and Daily Life Impact

Imad Abu Ras, a 44-year-old taxi driver, said passengers had already begun objecting to higher fares, adding: "Now vegetables and everything else will go up with fuel prices. What is the solution? Steal? We can't steal".  

(Writing by Feras Dalatey; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Fuel price surge: diesel +40%, gasoline up 26–28%, triggering widespread protests and roadblocks—including the key Damascus–Aleppo highway.
  • Syria imports ~60 % of fuel due to limited refining capacity; Baniyas refinery undergoing historic overhaul to boost capacity from ~80 k to 130 k barrels/day.
  • Poverty has soared—UNDP estimates 90 % of Syrians live below the poverty line—and inflation, layoffs, and subsidy cuts leave households unable to absorb rising costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have fuel prices increased in Syria?
The Syrian government raised fuel prices due to higher global procurement costs, dependence on imports, and shortages worsened by regional conflicts and refinery closures.
How much have diesel prices risen in Syria?
Diesel prices in Syria increased by 40%, to 175 Syrian pounds ($1.32) a litre, with gasoline and gas also seeing significant hikes.
What impact have the fuel price hikes had on Syrians?
The hikes triggered widespread protests, increased transport and living costs, and deepened the economic crisis, with 90% of Syrians living below the poverty line.
What role have Russian fuel supplies played in Syria's crisis?
Reduced Russian crude imports, due to Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and export restrictions, have compounded Syria's supply crunch and rising prices.
What demands are Syrian protesters making?
Protesters are demanding lower fuel prices and the dismissal of top energy and economy officials, rather than higher wages.

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