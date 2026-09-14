Germany to Order Fourth Signals Intelligence Ship Amid Rising Security Needs

Germany Expands Naval Intelligence Capabilities

Official Announcement and Budget Approval

WOLGAST, Germany, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany will order a fourth signals intelligence ship of a new class, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday, adding the budget draft was on its way to parliament for approval.

Keel-Laying Ceremony and Strategic Importance

Statements from Defence Minister Pistorius

Speaking in the northeastern town of Wolgast at the keel-laying ceremony for the third such ship built by Rheinmetall, Pistorius said the vessels were crucial for providing situational awareness in a deteriorating security environment.

Capabilities of the Signals Intelligence Ships

"These ships can hear and see what others cannot hear and see. They are our eyes and ears at sea. They perceive and analyse a huge extent of signals and sounds."

Timeline for Delivery

The German navy is set to take delivery of the new class of ships from 2029.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, writing by Sabine Siebold, editing by Thomas Seythal)