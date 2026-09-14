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UK financial regulator seeks views on tokenising gold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK financial regulator seeks views on tokenising gold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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UK Financial Regulator Explores Benefits of Tokenising Gold in Markets

FCA Seeks Industry Input on Gold Tokenisation

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator on Monday said it was seeking views on whether tokenising gold could improve how it is traded, transferred, pledged and held in the UK markets.

Objectives and Potential Benefits of Tokenising Gold

• The Financial Conduct Authority said it will seek views on whether tokenising gold could boost efficiency and competitiveness, while maintaining market integrity and protecting consumers until its October 23 deadline.

• The FCA said it was exploring gold tokenisation in line with its wider work on the future of tokenisation in UK wholesale financial markets and was looking at the potential for distributed ledger technology (DLT) to support new growth opportunities.

Background: Previous Consultations and London's Gold Market

• In May 2026, the FCA published a joint call for input with the Bank of England on the future of tokenisation in UK wholesale markets. Respondents raised gold specifically, reflecting London's position as the world's largest centre for spot gold trading. The FCA said this feedback prompted it to explore tokenised gold in greater detail.

Implications for Digital Markets and Retail Investment

• Gold tokenisation could make gold easier to transfer and use across digital markets, particularly as wholesale collateral, the FCA said, adding that it could also support new forms of retail investment and product innovation.

London's Role in Global Gold Trading

• London is home to the world's largest over-the-counter gold trading hub, where participants trade directly with one another rather than via an exchange.

Regulatory Perspective and Next Steps

• "We want to understand whether tokenisation could strengthen the efficiency and competitiveness of UK wholesale markets while preserving the strengths of London's existing gold-market infrastructure," the FCA added.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and Polina Devitt in London;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee amd Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The FCA is consulting on whether tokenised gold can boost efficiency, competitiveness and innovation, especially in collateral use, while safeguarding market integrity and consumer protection.
  • This initiative builds on a May 2026 joint Call for Input with the Bank of England on tokenisation in wholesale financial markets, where gold emerged as a key focus due to London’s dominant role in global gold trading.
  • London remains the world’s largest OTC gold trading hub—accounting for approximately 70% of global notional volume (about US$180 billion per day)—highlighting the strategic importance of test‑ling tokenisation in this market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK Financial Conduct Authority seeking feedback on?
The FCA is seeking views on whether tokenising gold can improve how gold is traded, transferred, pledged, and held in UK markets.
Why is tokenisation of gold being considered by the FCA?
Tokenisation is being considered to boost the efficiency and competitiveness of UK markets, while maintaining market integrity and consumer protection.
How could gold tokenisation impact the UK financial markets?
Gold tokenisation could make gold easier to transfer and use across digital markets, especially as wholesale collateral, and encourage product innovation.
What prompted the FCA to examine gold tokenisation?
Feedback from a joint call for input with the Bank of England highlighted gold, given London’s status as a global hub for gold trading.
What technology is the FCA considering for gold tokenisation?
The FCA is exploring the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to support gold tokenisation and create efficiency in capital markets.

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