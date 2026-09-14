EU Truckmakers Urge Three-Year Delay on 2030 CO2 Compliance Targets

Truckmakers Request Postponement of Emission Rules

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Europe's truckmakers called on the EU to delay compliance with 2030 CO2 reduction targets by three years on Monday as insufficient charging networks and high energy costs meant zero-emission vehicles did not make business sense for buyers.

Current EU CO2 Emission Targets

Under current European Union rules, manufacturers in the bloc must cut CO2 emissions of new heavy-duty vehicles by 43% in 2030, compared to 2025 levels, 64% in 2035 and 90% in 2040, with fines for those that do not comply, albeit with the possibility of earning emission credits for the period 2025 to 2029.

Zero-Emission Vehicle Adoption Rates

However, currently only 2.4% of new heavy-duty vehicles are zero-emission, far below the level required for the 2030 target, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, ACEA, said.

Truckmakers' Statement and Demands

The CEOs of Europe's seven leading truck and bus manufacturers, including DAF Trucks, Daimler Truck, Iveco and Scania, said in a statement that compliance with the 2030 target should be delayed by three years.

Policy Recommendations

Policymakers need to create conditions to accelerate the rollout of charging stations, speed up grid connections, expand CO2-based road tolls and reinvest revenue from emissions trading in infrastructure and zero-emission vehicle uptake, they added.

Wider Debate on Green Policies

EU Policy Discussions

EU policymakers are debating a European Commission proposal to drop the 27-member bloc's effective ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 after pressure from the auto sector to ease green policies.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alexander Smith)