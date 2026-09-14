GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU truckmakers seek 3-year delay to 2030 CO2 targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU truckmakers seek 3-year delay to 2030 CO2 targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU Truckmakers Urge Three-Year Delay on 2030 CO2 Compliance Targets

Truckmakers Request Postponement of Emission Rules

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Europe's truckmakers called on the EU to delay compliance with 2030 CO2 reduction targets by three years on Monday as insufficient charging networks and high energy costs meant zero-emission vehicles did not make business sense for buyers.    

Current EU CO2 Emission Targets

Under current European Union rules, manufacturers in the bloc must cut CO2 emissions of new heavy-duty vehicles by 43% in 2030, compared to 2025 levels, 64% in 2035 and 90% in 2040, with fines for those that do not comply, albeit with the possibility of earning emission credits for the period 2025 to 2029.

Zero-Emission Vehicle Adoption Rates

However, currently only 2.4% of new heavy-duty vehicles are zero-emission, far below the level required for the 2030 target, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, ACEA, said.

Truckmakers' Statement and Demands

The CEOs of Europe's seven leading truck and bus manufacturers, including DAF Trucks, Daimler Truck, Iveco and Scania, said in a statement that compliance with the 2030 target should be delayed by three years. 

Policy Recommendations

Policymakers need to create conditions to accelerate the rollout of charging stations, speed up grid connections, expand CO2-based road tolls and reinvest revenue from emissions trading in infrastructure and zero-emission vehicle uptake, they added.

Wider Debate on Green Policies

EU Policy Discussions

EU policymakers are debating a European Commission proposal to drop the 27-member bloc's effective ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 after pressure from the auto sector to ease green policies. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Truckmakers want the 2030 CO₂ reduction target delayed to 2033 due to lack of charging infrastructure and energy cost pressures, arguing zero‑emission trucks don’t currently make business sense
  • Under current EU rules, HDVs must cut CO₂ emissions by 43 % by 2030, rising to 90 % by 2040, with credit mechanisms through 2029 (and recent Council flexibility supports smoother compliance) (consilium.europa.eu)
  • Zero‑emission heavy‑duty vehicles remain a small share—just about 3.6 % of registrations in H1 2025—far below levels needed for 2030 compliance, highlighting the need for infrastructure expansion and policy support (acea.auto)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU truckmakers seeking a delay to 2030 CO2 targets?
Truckmakers cite insufficient charging networks and high energy costs, which make zero-emission vehicles unattractive to buyers.
What is the current EU CO2 emission reduction target for new trucks?
The target requires a 43% cut in CO2 emissions for new heavy-duty vehicles by 2030 compared to 2025 levels.
How many new heavy-duty vehicles are currently zero-emission in the EU?
Only 2.4% of new heavy-duty vehicles sold in the EU are currently zero-emission.
What are truckmakers asking EU policymakers to do?
They are asking policymakers to delay the 2030 CO2 compliance target by three years and speed up charging infrastructure rollout.
Which companies are supporting the request to delay the targets?
Major companies like DAF Trucks, Daimler Truck, Iveco, and Scania support delaying the compliance timeline.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-AirBaltic in talks with unions to cut workers amid restructuring, CEO says

Exclusive-AirBaltic in talks with unions to cut workers amid restructuring, CEO says

Image for UK government hosts meeting with business leaders to discuss growth

UK government hosts meeting with business leaders to discuss growth

Image for British hedge fund founder Odey loses appeal against industry ban

British hedge fund founder Odey loses appeal against industry ban

Image for Italy aims to defend national ownership of hydro power plants, minister says

Italy aims to defend national ownership of hydro power plants, minister says

Image for Citigroup, Goldman forecast BoE rate hikes amid rising inflation

Citigroup, Goldman forecast BoE rate hikes amid rising inflation

Image for India gains wider EU steel access, but carbon levy remains

India gains wider EU steel access, but carbon levy remains

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil prices continue surge, rising 3% as attacks halt Saudi pipeline
Oil prices continue surge, rising 3% as attacks halt Saudi pipeline
Image for Iceland's last whaling company shrugs off threat of permanent ban
Iceland's last whaling company shrugs off threat of permanent ban
Image for Crypto data firm Kaiko secures $110 million funding round led by S&P Global
Crypto data firm Kaiko secures $110 million funding round led by S&P Global
Image for Italy's Catania airport shuts again as Etna ash halts flights
Italy's Catania airport shuts again as Etna ash halts flights
Image for Dollar rallies as oil prices jump and AI fears knock markets
Dollar rallies as oil prices jump and AI fears knock markets
Image for AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite
AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite
Image for Germany says halting AI development not viable, calls for US, China involvement
Germany says halting AI development not viable, calls for US, China involvement
Image for Sweden's centre-left ahead as far-right stumbles in tight election
Sweden's centre-left ahead as far-right stumbles in tight election
Image for Drone strike on train is calculated escalation by Putin, German minister says
Drone strike on train is calculated escalation by Putin, German minister says
Image for Stocks dented by AI warnings; oil jumps again
Stocks dented by AI warnings; oil jumps again
Image for Kremlin welcomes Trump's call on Ukraine to halt strikes on diesel facilities
Kremlin welcomes Trump's call on Ukraine to halt strikes on diesel facilities
Image for Exclusive-Kimberly-Clark readies asset sales in bid for EU nod for Kenvue deal, sources say
Exclusive-Kimberly-Clark readies asset sales in bid for EU nod for Kenvue deal, sources say
View All Finance Posts