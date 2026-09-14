Kaiko Secures $110 Million Investment to Expand Crypto Data Services

Major Funding Round Highlights Growing Institutional Interest in Crypto Data

By Elizabeth Howcroft

Investment Details and Key Participants

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - New York-based crypto data provider Kaiko has raised $110 million in a funding round led by S&P Global, in a sign of growing interest from mainstream financial institutions in tracking digital asset markets.

Notable Investors

Other investors in the round include BNP Paribas, Nasdaq, Royal Bank of Canada, French state investor Bpifrance and U.S. trading firm Susquehanna, Kaiko said in a statement on Monday.

Kaiko’s Growth Plans and Product Expansion

Kaiko, which was founded in France in 2014, said it would use the funds to strengthen its data business and expand its product offering, which currently covers more than 150 different exchanges and crypto protocols.

Market Context and Industry Trends

While cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have retreated from a peak hit in late 2025, banks, exchange operators and other financial institutions have increasingly expressed interest in "tokenisation" - the idea of creating crypto tokens that represent mainstream financial assets such as stocks and bonds.

Regulatory Considerations

Various crypto exchanges have started selling products based on stocks, including perpetual futures, prompting regulatory warnings about the risk to investors.

Statements from Industry Leaders

“As digital assets accelerate, S&P Global is investing for the future, and this investment underscores that conviction,” said Cathy Clay, the CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices, in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Louise Heavens)