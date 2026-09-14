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Crypto data firm Kaiko secures $110 million funding round led by S&P Global - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Crypto data firm Kaiko secures $110 million funding round led by S&P Global

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Kaiko Secures $110 Million Investment to Expand Crypto Data Services

Major Funding Round Highlights Growing Institutional Interest in Crypto Data

By Elizabeth Howcroft

Investment Details and Key Participants

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - New York-based crypto data provider Kaiko has raised $110 million in a funding round led by S&P Global, in a sign of growing interest from mainstream financial institutions in tracking digital asset markets.

Notable Investors

Other investors in the round include BNP Paribas, Nasdaq, Royal Bank of Canada, French state investor Bpifrance and U.S. trading firm Susquehanna, Kaiko said in a statement on Monday.

Kaiko’s Growth Plans and Product Expansion

Kaiko, which was founded in France in 2014, said it would use the funds to strengthen its data business and expand its product offering, which currently covers more than 150 different exchanges and crypto protocols.

Market Context and Industry Trends

While cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have retreated from a peak hit in late 2025, banks, exchange operators and other financial institutions have increasingly expressed interest in "tokenisation" - the idea of creating crypto tokens that represent mainstream financial assets such as stocks and bonds.

Regulatory Considerations

Various crypto exchanges have started selling products based on stocks, including perpetual futures, prompting regulatory warnings about the risk to investors.

Statements from Industry Leaders

“As digital assets accelerate, S&P Global is investing for the future, and this investment underscores that conviction,” said Cathy Clay, the CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices, in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Kaiko secured $110 million from heavyweight investors including S&P Global, BNP Paribas, Nasdaq, RBC, Bpifrance and Susquehanna, underlining mainstream finance’s embrace of crypto market tracking.
  • The funding will bolster Kaiko’s data services—which currently span over 150 exchanges and protocols—and accelerate expansion of its institutional-grade product offerings.
  • This investment reflects the broader trend of tokenisation and digital‑asset integration into traditional financial infrastructure, with regulators increasingly scrutinising hybrid financial products.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who led the $110 million funding round for Kaiko?
The $110 million funding round for Kaiko was led by S&P Global.
Which other institutions invested in Kaiko's latest funding round?
Other investors include BNP Paribas, Nasdaq, Royal Bank of Canada, Bpifrance, and Susquehanna.
What will the new funds be used for by Kaiko?
Kaiko will use the funds to strengthen its data business and expand its product offering.
What does Kaiko's product currently cover?
Kaiko's product currently covers data from more than 150 exchanges and crypto protocols.
Why are mainstream financial institutions interested in crypto data?
There is growing interest in tracking digital asset markets and tokenisation of financial assets.

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