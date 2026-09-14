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Sterling hits one-month low as oil price jump boosts dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling hits one-month low as oil price jump boosts dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Sterling Slides to One-Month Low as Oil Price Surge Drives Dollar Rally

Market Reactions and Economic Factors Impacting Sterling

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The pound fell to its lowest in more than a month on Monday as investors flocked towards the safe-haven dollar after oil prices jumped on renewed concerns about energy supplies and worries about AI dangers knocked stock markets.

Sterling and Dollar Movements

Sterling fell to $1.3474, its lowest since August 7, and was last down 0.4%.

The fall was driven by a rally in the dollar, which was also up against the euro and yen. Sterling rose slightly against the euro, with the single currency down 0.1% at 85.61 pence.

Oil Price Surge and Global Bond Yields

A jump in oil prices worried investors and pushed global bond yields back towards multi-year highs, with Brent crude up 3% to $108 a barrel.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Supply Concerns

Houthi strikes on the world's biggest exporter Saudi Arabia, which came after the kingdom shut down its main pipeline for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, added to concerns about energy supplies.

A meeting between Tehran and other Gulf governments was postponed as diplomacy over the U.S.-Iran conflict appeared to falter.

Central Bank Actions and Rate Expectations

Meanwhile, rising bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday this week have supported the U.S. dollar. The European Central Bank raised borrowing costs last week.

The Bank of England is expected to keep rates on hold on Thursday but traders now expect an increase later this year and more in 2027.

UK Bond Yields and Inflation Concerns

Britain's bond yields are trading at multi-decade highs as investors worry about inflation and stubbornly high levels of public debt.

Typically rising bond yields and expectations of higher interest rates in one country boost its currency, but the impact on FX markets has been limited as the moves have been global.

Economic Data and Analyst Insights

Data on Friday showed British gross domestic product grew 0.4% in July, far outstripping economists' forecasts that the economy would flatline.

"If growth seen in July continues into the coming months, this will likely prompt the Bank of England to consider interest rate rises," said Michael Pfister, FX analyst at Commerzbank.

Yet Pfister said markets have recently been betting more heavily on rate increases, meaning there is the potential that the BoE hikes less than expected, creating downside risks for the pound.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices spiked—Brent crude rose over 3% to ~$108–$110 per barrel—as Houthi strikes and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East–West pipeline threatened up to 4% of global supply (apnews.com).
  • Investor demand for the safe-haven dollar increased, bolstering the greenback against sterling, euro, and yen, even as UK bond yields climbed amid inflation and debt concerns (apnews.com).
  • Bets on a Fed rate increase at its September 15–16 meeting surged, with markets pricing in approximately an 85% chance of a 25 basis‑point hike, reinforcing dollar strength (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling fall to a one-month low?
Sterling declined due to a surge in oil prices and investor moves towards the safe-haven U.S. dollar, amid concerns over energy supplies and global market volatility.
What impact did the rise in oil prices have on global markets?
Rising oil prices led to renewed worries about energy supply, causing global bond yields to approach multi-year highs and knocking stock markets.
How did recent central bank actions affect currency markets?
The Fed's anticipated rate hike and last week's ECB increases supported the dollar, while expectations for the Bank of England to hold rates kept sterling under pressure.
What recent data was released about the UK economy?
UK GDP grew by 0.4% in July, outpacing economists' forecasts and raising expectations for potential Bank of England interest rate hikes.

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