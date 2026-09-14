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Kremlin welcomes Trump's call on Ukraine to halt strikes on diesel facilities - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin welcomes Trump's call on Ukraine to halt strikes on diesel facilities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Kremlin Welcomes Trump's Call Against Ukraine Strikes on Fuel Facilities

Kremlin Response to U.S. and Ukraine Actions

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump calling on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russia's diesel-producing facilities, while adding that the upheaval in global energy markets was mainly due to the conflict in the Gulf region.

Trump's Statement on Ukrainian Strikes

Trump on Sunday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure, saying the attacks were causing a shortage of the fuel that is "hurting the world".

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Attacks

A wave of long-distance Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries in recent months has reduced Russia's fuel production, triggering fuel shortages including gasoline across the country.

Ukraine's Justification for Attacks

Ukraine says that by attacking Russian refineries it is trying to push up the cost to Moscow of continuing its invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin's Official Reaction

"Any call on the Kyiv regime to stop attacks on civilian economic infrastructure can only be welcomed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

Domestic Impact of Fuel Shortages

Numerous Russian regions have faced shortages of gasoline, and the fuel shortages are weighing on national morale prior to the parliamentary elections set for September 18 to 20.

Global Energy Market Concerns

Peskov also said that the situation in global energy markets was worsening mainly due to "instability and new rounds of escalation in the Persian Gulf region" and that an export ban on diesel should help boost the domestic market in Russia.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin sees Trump’s call as aligning with its stance against targeting civilian economic infrastructure
  • Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian refining capacity—estimates suggest around a 30% reduction—sparking domestic fuel shortages and export restrictions
  • Russia attributes global energy volatility primarily to regional tensions in the Persian Gulf, not Ukraine’s actions, and expects its diesel export ban to stabilize domestic markets

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trump urge Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian diesel facilities?
Trump said the attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure were causing fuel shortages that hurt the global market.
How has Ukraine targeted Russian diesel production?
Ukraine has conducted long-distance drone attacks on oil refineries, reducing Russia's fuel production.
What is the Kremlin's reaction to Trump's call?
The Kremlin welcomed Trump's call for Ukraine to stop attacking Russia's civilian economic infrastructure.
What impact have the strikes had on Russia?
The strikes have triggered fuel shortages, including gasoline, across many Russian regions.
What factors did the Kremlin cite for energy market instability?
The Kremlin said instability and escalation in the Persian Gulf region are worsening global energy markets.

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