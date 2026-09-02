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EU and some EU states summon Russian embassy officials over Leipzig drone attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU and some EU states summon Russian embassy officials over Leipzig drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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EU and Member States Summon Russian Embassy Over Leipzig Drone Attack

European and Member State Responses to the Leipzig/Halle Airport Incident

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Union and several individual member states have summoned Russian embassy officials over an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month, officials said on Wednesday.

Germany's Response and Measures

Germany said on Tuesday it had concluded that Russia was responsible for the incident and ordered a series of measures, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin. Russia has said it has seen no evidence to support Berlin's accusations and that it will respond.

Diplomatic Summons and Statements

EU foreign chief Kaja Kallas said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland on Wednesday that the EU's diplomatic service had summoned the Russian ambassador in Brussels over the incident.

Actions by France, Netherlands, and Belgium

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he had summoned the Russian charge d'affaires in Paris to protest, and that sanctions should be taken at a European level, notably against Russia's shadow fleet.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said the incident in Leipzig was completely unacceptable and that he had summoned the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on X on Tuesday that he had summoned the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

"This attack comes in addition to a long series of unacceptable incursions on the territory of other EU and NATO Allies in the past months," he said.

Russian Response to Summons

Russia's ambassador to Germany was summoned on Tuesday.

Responding to Germany's announcement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would respond to what she called Berlin's "anti-Russian action," according to Interfax news agency. She gave no further details.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin had previously dismissed such accusations as "fabricated provocation" and as "a new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in Germany."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by John Irish, Dominique Vidalon, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Lili Bayer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany attributes the August 4 drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport to Russian state-backed actors and has closed Russian diplomatic and cultural outposts in response (aljazeera.com).
  • At an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, EU foreign chief Kaja Kallas confirmed that the EU summoned the Russian ambassador in Brussels and signalled intent to expand sanctions, especially targeting Russia’s 'shadow fleet' (elpais.com).
  • Individual EU states followed suit: France summoned the Russian charge d’affaires in Paris; the Netherlands and Belgium called in their respective Russian ambassadors; all echoing Germany’s view of the attack as part of broader Russian hybrid aggression (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU summon Russian embassy officials?
The EU and several member states summoned Russian embassy officials over an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, which Germany attributed to Russia.
What measures did Germany take following the drone attack?
Germany announced the closure of a Russian consulate and a cultural centre in Berlin as a response to the drone attack.
How did Russia respond to the allegations of involvement?
Russia denied the allegations, stating it had seen no evidence, and said it would respond to Germany's actions.
Which other European countries summoned Russian diplomats?
France, the Netherlands, and Belgium also summoned Russian embassy officials following the drone incident.
Will the EU impose further sanctions on Russia due to this incident?
French officials have suggested that sanctions should be taken at a European level, notably against Russia's shadow fleet.

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