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Swiss National Bank's Martin backs tougher capital rules for UBS - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss National Bank's Martin backs tougher capital rules for UBS

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Swiss National Bank Supports Stricter UBS Capital Rules Amid Sector Reform

SNB Endorses Government Banking Reform Proposals

BASEL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday repeated its backing for the government's banking reform proposals, as the debate on plans to make UBS hold more capital enters a crucial phase.

Urgency Following UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse

SNB Vice Chairman Antoine Martin told an event in Basel that the increased concentration in the banking sector following UBS's 2023 takeover of Credit Suisse made stronger rules urgent.

Regulatory Weaknesses Exposed by Credit Suisse Crisis

"The crisis at Credit Suisse revealed several weaknesses in the current regulatory framework, especially in the area of capital requirement and collateral preparation," Martin told the event at the University of Basel.

Importance of 'Too Big to Fail' Regulations

"It is all the more important that Switzerland implement sound 'too big to fail' regulations and address these weaknesses, given the increased concentration and size of the Swiss banking sector relative to Swiss GDP," he added.

Government and UBS Positions on Capital Requirements

The government wants UBS to fully back its foreign subsidiaries with Common Equity Tier 1 capital to help prevent another banking crisis and protect taxpayers.

But UBS has argued the proposal, which would require it to hold about $20 billion in additional CET1 core capital, is extreme and would undermine its competitiveness.

Parliamentary Debate and Search for Compromise

Lawmakers are due to meet again on Monday to find a compromise, after their parliamentary committee failed to reach an agreement earlier this month.

SNB's Perspective on Financial Stability

The SNB's Martin said the overhaul was needed, given the size of UBS, with the lender holding roughly a quarter of the Swiss deposit and loan market in 2024, up from 14% of loans and 16% of deposits in 2022, before the Credit Suisse deal.

Resilience of the Swiss Financial Market

"The Too Big to Fail measures proposed by the Federal Council, in particular the full backing of foreign participations with 'hard capital' would make the Swiss financial market more resilient," Martin said.

This would contribute toward financial stability, which was a precondition for price stability, which is the SNB's primary goal, he added.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Ariane Luthi)

Key Takeaways

  • SNB backs government’s 'too big to fail' reform, urging fully backing UBS’s foreign units with high‑quality CET1 capital to shore up regulatory framework and systemic stability.
  • UBS opposes the stricter rules, calling the US$20 billion CET1 requirement excessive and harmful to its competitiveness.
  • Parliament’s economic affairs committee hasn’t reached a deal; it will reconvene August 31 to seek a compromise, with debate focusing on allowing AT1 capital usage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Swiss National Bank backing tougher capital rules for UBS?
The SNB supports stricter rules due to increased concentration in Swiss banking after UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, citing the need for greater financial resilience.
What would the proposed capital rules require UBS to do?
UBS would need to fully back its foreign subsidiaries with Common Equity Tier 1 capital, potentially holding around $20 billion in additional core capital.
What weaknesses did the Credit Suisse crisis reveal?
The crisis highlighted gaps in the regulatory framework, especially concerning capital requirements and collateral preparation.
How has UBS’s market share changed after the Credit Suisse takeover?
UBS's share grew to about 25% of Swiss deposits and loans in 2024, up from 14% of loans and 16% of deposits before the takeover.
When are lawmakers expected to discuss the new UBS capital rules?
Lawmakers are set to meet again on Monday to discuss and seek consensus on the proposed reforms.

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