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FTSE 100 flat ahead of US inflation data and Nvidia results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 flat ahead of US inflation data and Nvidia results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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FTSE 100 Stable amid Oil Price Drop, Eyes on US Inflation and Nvidia Earnings

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Aug 26 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was muted on Wednesday as a slide in oil prices pressured energy stocks and offset broader gains, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and Nvidia's quarterly earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was little changed at 10,875.87 points by 1027 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.3%.

Oil Prices and Energy Sector Performance

• Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel after Iran said it had restarted talks with neighbouring Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]

Strait of Hormuz Negotiations

• Tehran said the discussions covered a "joint temporary navigational corridor" through the waterway and an agreement to clear mines, raising hopes that shipping constraints in the key Middle East route could ease.

Impact on Energy Stocks

• The decline in crude prices sent the energy sector down 1.8%, with oil majors BP and Shell falling 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

Sector Movements Beyond Energy

Gaining Sectors

• Luxury retailers gained 1%, housebuilders rose 2%, and the travel and leisure sector advanced 1%.

• The precious metals and industrial mining sectors also rose 1.8% and 1%, respectively, even as metals retreated from recent highs ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

Losing Sectors

• Software stocks declined, led by a 3.5% fall in Sage Group. Relx and Experian were down between 1% and 1.4%.

Upcoming US Data and Corporate Earnings

US Inflation Data

• Investors were also keeping an eye on Nvidia's second-quarter earnings later in the day to gauge whether the AI-driven spending boom can continue supporting lofty market valuations.

UK Inflation Expectations

• Meanwhile, public inflation expectations in Britain rose in August, changing course after falling in recent months, a survey from U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed on Tuesday.

Midcap Movers

Hochschild Mining's Strong Results

• Among the mid caps, miner Hochschild Mining climbed 8.6% after first-half revenue rose 62% from a year ago, making it one of the FTSE 250's top gainers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices dropped over 2%, easing pressure on bond yields as Iran–Oman talks raised hopes of Strait of Hormuz reopening; this weighed on FTSE energy giants like BP and Shell (lse.co.uk).
  • Markets held back ahead of U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation data and Nvidia’s Q2 results—both seen as pivotal for Fed policy outlook and AI investment sentiment (lse.co.uk).
  • UK public inflation expectations rose in August—12-month outlook climbed to 3.9%, longer-term to 4.1%, marking a notable uptick and potentially hawkish signal for the Bank of England (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the FTSE 100 flat on Wednesday?
The FTSE 100 was flat due to a fall in oil prices impacting energy stocks and offsetting gains in other sectors as investors awaited US inflation data and Nvidia results.
How did oil prices affect the London stock market?
A drop of more than $2 per barrel in oil prices led to a 1.8% decline in the energy sector, pulling down major oil companies like BP and Shell.
What sectors gained on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250?
Luxury retailers, housebuilders, travel and leisure, and mining sectors saw gains, with miners like Hochschild Mining leading the FTSE 250.
What are investors monitoring in the US and UK?
Investors are watching for key US inflation data and Nvidia's quarterly results, as well as updated UK public inflation expectations.
Which FTSE 100 companies saw notable declines?
Software stocks like Sage Group, Relx, and Experian experienced losses, with Sage falling 3.5%.

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