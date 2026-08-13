Five Killed in Sevastopol During Bomb Disposal After Drone Attack

Details of the Sevastopol Incident

Explosion During Bomb Disposal Operation

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Five people were killed while trying to defuse an explosive device in Sevastopol, the largest city in Russian-controlled Crimea, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Thursday.

Victims and Circumstances

He said four emergency service bomb disposal specialists and a security guard were carrying out clearance work following a Ukrainian drone attack on the city when the explosion occurred.

Context of Ongoing Conflict

Escalation of Air Attacks

Both sides have stepped up air attacks in the fifth year of the full-scale war that Russia launched in 2022. Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence units shot down or intercepted 362 Ukrainian drones overnight across a number of Russian and Russian-controlled regions, including Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Background on Crimea

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)