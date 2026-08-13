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Five killed while defusing explosive device in Russian-controlled Sevastopol, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Five Killed in Sevastopol During Bomb Disposal After Drone Attack

Details of the Sevastopol Incident

Explosion During Bomb Disposal Operation

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Five people were killed while trying to defuse an explosive device in Sevastopol, the largest city in Russian-controlled Crimea, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Thursday.

Victims and Circumstances

He said four emergency service bomb disposal specialists and a security guard were carrying out clearance work following a Ukrainian drone attack on the city when the explosion occurred.

Context of Ongoing Conflict

Escalation of Air Attacks

Both sides have stepped up air attacks in the fifth year of the full-scale war that Russia launched in 2022. Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence units shot down or intercepted 362 Ukrainian drones overnight across a number of Russian and Russian-controlled regions, including Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Background on Crimea

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Five people killed in Sevastopol during bomb defusal after drone attack: four emergency bomb disposal experts plus one security guard.
  • The incident occurred in Russian-controlled Crimea amid intensified drone and air assaults between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Russia’s Defence Ministry claims it shot down or intercepted 362 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including Crimea.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Sevastopol involving the explosive device?
Five people, including four bomb disposal specialists and a security guard, were killed while defusing an explosive device after a Ukrainian drone attack in Sevastopol.
Who were the victims in the Sevastopol explosion?
The victims were four emergency bomb disposal specialists and one security guard involved in post-attack clearance operations.
What triggered the explosive device incident in Sevastopol?
The incident occurred during clearance work following a Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol.
How active are air attacks in Crimea and surrounding regions?
Air attacks have increased, with Russia’s Defence Ministry reporting interception of 362 Ukrainian drones overnight in Russian and Russian-controlled areas.

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