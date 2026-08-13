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Finance

Candle Lake offers to buy online casino firm Evolution for $14 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Candle Lake Proposes $14B Acquisition of Online Casino Firm Evolution

Details and Implications of the Candle Lake Offer

Overview of the Acquisition Proposal

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Candle Lake has offered to buy Swedish online casino provider Evolution for about 131.7 billion Swedish crowns ($13.8 billion), or 695 crowns per share, the investment firm owned by billionaire Kenneth Dart said on Thursday.

Background on Candle Lake's Stake in Evolution

Cayman Islands-registered Candle Lake last month disclosed a holding of just above 30% of the shares and votes in Evolution, triggering an obligation to launch an offer for the remaining shares.

Key Points of the Offer

  • The offer marks a discount of 5.7% to Evolution's closing price of 737.2 crowns on Wednesday
  • Candle Lake said it had made the bid due to the offer obligation but did not intend to buy all Evolution shares
  • "The bid does seem to imply that Candle Lake would like to own more shares in Evolution," Jefferies said
  • Evolution declined to comment on the offer when contacted by Reuters
  • Evolution shares were down around 1% by midday in Stockholm

Financial Context

($1 = 9.5608 Swedish crowns)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru and Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen in Gdansk; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Candle Lake triggered a mandatory bid by raising its stake in Evolution to approximately 30.02 %, per Swedish law requiring an offer within four weeks (news.cision.com)
  • The SEK 695 per‑share offer represents a ~5.7 % discount to the prior closing price of SEK 737.2 (news.cision.com)
  • Evolution share price dipped about 1 % midday in Stockholm following the announcement; the firm did not comment, and Jefferies sees potential intent to increase the stake (news.cision.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Candle Lake offering to buy Evolution for?
Candle Lake is offering to buy Evolution for about 131.7 billion Swedish crowns ($13.8 billion), or 695 crowns per share.
Why did Candle Lake make a bid for Evolution?
Candle Lake triggered an offer obligation after acquiring just over 30% of Evolution's shares and votes, requiring a bid for the remaining shares.
What is the share price offered by Candle Lake for Evolution?
Candle Lake's offer is 695 Swedish crowns per share, representing a 5.7% discount to Evolution's previous closing price.
Did Evolution comment on Candle Lake's offer?
No, Evolution declined to comment on the offer when asked by Reuters.
How did Evolution's share price react to Candle Lake's bid?
Evolution's shares were down around 1% by midday in Stockholm following the offer.

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