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Swedish PM Kristersson seeks new term and backing for partnership with far right - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish PM Kristersson seeks new term and backing for partnership with far right

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Politics Europe Government Sweden

Sweden’s Kristersson Eyes New Term with Far-Right Sweden Democrats in Cabinet

Kristersson’s Political Shift and Its Impact on Sweden

Background: From Isolation to Cooperation

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - When Ulf Kristersson promised Holocaust survivor Hedi Fried his Moderates would never cooperate with the far-right Sweden Democrats back in 2018, the party was still treated as a political outcast by much of Sweden's right wing.

Four years later, the party's support helped carry Kristersson into office, lending its votes to the three-party right-wing minority government he leads and propelling his journey of shifting Sweden's politics to focus on tougher policies on immigration and crime.

Now, if the right wins Sunday's election, Kristersson has said he will include the Sweden Democrats in his new government, which would be the first time it would join a cabinet.

Policy Changes Under Kristersson

Immigration and Crime Policies

Kristersson's government has already abolished permanent residency for asylum seekers and ramped up expulsions. It had to drop a bill to lock up the most violent 13-year-old criminals, settling for offenders one year older, but has imposed stiffer sentencing and expanded police powers.

Managerial Style and Leadership

MANAGERIAL STYLE

"There were fundamental things that just weren't working in Sweden," Kristersson, a 62-year-old father of three, said at the launch of his party's manifesto in August.

Asylum numbers have dropped to a 40-year low and shooting deaths are down 75%.

Early Challenges and Pragmatism

Things looked bleak for Kristersson - who as head of the Moderates' youth wing espoused open borders - when he took over as party leader in 2017.

The centre right was split over whether to work with the Sweden Democrats and had no way back to power.

Prioritising pragmatism over principles, Kristersson broke the taboo, clearing the way for a centre-right victory in 2022 and four years of stable government - a rarity in recent years.

Leadership Qualities

His unflappable leadership and managerial style have smoothed personal frictions with his coalition and helped him shake off questions about his judgment in picking advisers, including one accused of leaving secret documents in a hotel.

"He talks about being the adult in the room, and, by and large, he has succeeded in being that," Jenny Madestam, political scientist at Sodertorn University, said.

Criticism and Future Challenges

Concerns Over Rightward Shift

CRITICS POINT TO MOVE FURTHER RIGHT

To critics, however, Kristersson's pursuit of power risks cementing the far right's anti-immigration agenda at the heart of Swedish politics and a further move to the right.

"I've lived in Donald Trump's USA the last few years and I've seen how fast it can go in the wrong direction," Birgitta Ohlsson, of the opposition Centre Party and a former EU minister, said.

Election Outlook and Potential Outcomes

Polls show the left and right blocs running neck and neck.

If Swedes do pick the right bloc, Kristersson's pragmatism could still face a test. The Sweden Democrats could get more votes than the Moderates. Most analysts expect Kristersson would soldier on as prime minister, but his authority would be weak.

"The Sweden Democrats would be in control, in practice," said Marie Demker, professor of political science at Gothenburg University.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, additional reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Kristersson aims to form a majority government by formally inviting the far‑right Sweden Democrats into the cabinet for the first time—cementing their evolution from fringe to central players (apnews.com).
  • Opinion polls show the centre‑left bloc slightly ahead, though the gap has narrowed; the election is too close to call (investing.com).
  • Under Kristersson’s first term, asylum applications dropped to a 40‑year low and policies tightened dramatically—including ending permanent residency for asylum seekers and increasing deportations (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ulf Kristersson considering a partnership with the Sweden Democrats?
Kristersson seeks to secure a stable government by including the far-right Sweden Democrats in his coalition, reflecting a political shift in Sweden.
How has Sweden's immigration policy changed under Kristersson?
The government has abolished permanent residency for asylum seekers, ramped up expulsions, and taken a tougher stance on crime.
What are critics saying about Kristersson’s move to include the Sweden Democrats?
Critics argue that the partnership may cement a far-right, anti-immigration agenda at the heart of Swedish politics.
What challenges could Kristersson face if the Sweden Democrats outperform his party?
If the Sweden Democrats win more votes, Kristersson's authority may be weakened and the party could have greater influence over policy.
What results have Kristersson's policies produced so far?
Asylum numbers are at a 40-year low and shooting deaths have dropped by 75% during his tenure.

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