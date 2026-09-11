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Explainer-Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan's World War Two legacy dispute - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explainer-Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan's World War Two legacy dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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World Geopolitics Asia Pacific Conflict History

Russia, China, Taiwan, and Japan: Unresolved WWII Legacy Disputes in East Asia

Disputed Historical Narratives and Ongoing Tensions

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian diplomats in Taiwan last week screened a film on Japanese "militarism" and World War Two, causing concern in Taiwan's government which thinks Russia is helping China push its narrative of a rising Japanese military threat and sow discord over Taipei's relations with Tokyo and other Western partners.

Below is an explainer about what the different - and disputed - points of view are on the history of the war in East Asia.

Russia’s Role and Perspective

Soviet Entry into East Asia

WHAT ROLE DID RUSSIA PLAY?

Soviet forces only entered World War Two in East Asia in its final weeks, with the Red Army sweeping into Japanese-occupied northeastern China.

Soviet forces withdrew from most of northeastern China in 1946, and the Soviets handed many captured Japanese weapons over to Mao Zedong's communist forces, despite the prior signing of a friendship treaty between the Soviet and Chinese governments.

Moscow swiftly recognised Mao's government after he proclaimed the People's Republic of China in October 1949 having defeated Chiang Kai-shek's Republic of China government in a civil war.

The Kuril Islands/Northern Territories Dispute

Soviet troops took control of four islands off Japan's Hokkaido - known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories - at the end of World War Two and they have remained in Moscow's hands ever since.

Moscow and Tokyo have never ​signed a formal World War Two peace treaty, with ⁠the main hurdle being the unresolved territorial dispute over the islands.

China’s View of World War Two

Official Chinese Narrative

WHAT IS CHINA'S VIEW OF WORLD WAR TWO?

For the Chinese government sitting in Beijing, this is a clear-cut issue: China sacrificed 35 million people in a heroic and brutal struggle against Japan that began in 1931 with the Japanese invasion of its northeastern region of Manchuria.

China calls the conflict the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and, for World War Two, the World Anti-Fascist War.

China’s Role and Alliances

It says China and the Soviet Union served as the "mainstay" of resistance against Japan and Germany during World War Two, with communist guerrilla forces acting as the "backbone" of the fighting in China.

Taiwan’s Perspective and Historical Claims

Disputes Over Historical Credit

WHAT ABOUT TAIWAN?

Some of the most bitter feelings about Beijing's interpretation of the war are in Taiwan, whose formal name is the Republic of China and which argues that Beijing is claiming credit for a war fought before its present People's Republic of China was even founded.

During the war, the Republic of China was the country's government and Taiwan itself was a Japanese colony. Republican forces did much of the fighting against Japan and put a civil war on hold to form an uneasy alliance with Mao's communists.

Role in Japanese Surrender

It was the then Republic of China, under Chiang, that signed the Japanese surrender along with the other Allies, including the then Soviet Union.

Taiwan’s Critique of Beijing’s Claims

Taiwan's government says Mao's communists only used the war to strengthen their own forces, and that the Beijing government has no right to claim the victory as its own.

The civil war in China resumed after the end of World War Two. Chiang and his government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after Mao was victorious and proclaimed the People's Republic of China in the same year.

Editorial Credits

(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s screening of a film on Japanese ‘militarism’ in Taiwan underscores its alignment with China’s framing of Japan as a resurging threat.
  • China emphasizes its immense WWII sacrifices—over 35 million casualties—to legitimize its narrative of heroic resistance alongside the Soviet Union (mfa.gov.cn).
  • Taiwan, governed by the Republic of China, resents Beijing’s appropriation of wartime credit; it highlights that Chiang Kai-shek’s government, not Mao’s, represented China during WWII and signed Japanese surrender (channelnewsasia.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What role did Russia play in World War Two in East Asia?
Soviet forces entered WWII in East Asia in its final weeks, seizing Japanese-occupied northeastern China and the Kuril Islands, sparking ongoing disputes.
Why is there a territorial dispute between Russia and Japan?
Russia controls four islands off Hokkaido, known as the Kurils in Russia and Northern Territories in Japan, a key reason both countries have not signed a formal WWII peace treaty.
What is China's perspective on World War Two?
China emphasizes its role and sacrifices against Japan, portraying the conflict as both the Chinese People's War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War.
How does Taiwan view World War Two's history differently from Beijing?
Taiwan, governed as the Republic of China, claims it fought WWII against Japan, while Beijing's government did not exist at the time. Taiwan criticizes Beijing for taking credit for the war effort.
Why did the article cause concern in Taiwan?
Taiwan's government saw the Russian WWII film screening as supporting China's narrative, possibly undermining Taiwan's relationship with Japan and Western partners.

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