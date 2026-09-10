Bundesbank President Nagel Concerned About Far-Right Impact on German Economy

Rising Far-Right Influence and Economic Implications

Bundesbank President Expresses Concern

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Thursday he is concerned about the rise of far-right parties in Europe.

Impact on Society and Shared Values

"What does this make with our country, with our society, the values we are sharing? Some of these concepts are self-defeating in an economic sense," Nagel said, speaking at the European Central Bank presser in Berlin.

Political Shifts in Germany

AfD's Electoral Success

The far-right party AfD surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday on a platform to curb migration and restore ties with Moscow.

Concerns Over Foreign Investment

"Is this helpful to attract foreign investors to come to this country? Definitely not. I think they will be reluctant, they will shy away from doing business here. So yes, I'm concerned," Nagel said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)