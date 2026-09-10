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Bundesbank President Nagel says he is concerned about far-right rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bundesbank President Nagel says he is concerned about far-right rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy European Central Bank German Politics

Bundesbank President Nagel Concerned About Far-Right Impact on German Economy

Rising Far-Right Influence and Economic Implications

Bundesbank President Expresses Concern

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Thursday he is concerned about the rise of far-right parties in Europe.

Impact on Society and Shared Values

"What does this make with our country, with our society, the values we are sharing? Some of these concepts are self-defeating in an economic sense," Nagel said, speaking at the European Central Bank presser in Berlin.

Political Shifts in Germany

AfD's Electoral Success

The far-right party AfD surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday on a platform to curb migration and restore ties with Moscow.

Concerns Over Foreign Investment

"Is this helpful to attract foreign investors to come to this country? Definitely not. I think they will be reluctant, they will shy away from doing business here. So yes, I'm concerned," Nagel said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Nagel sees far‑right gains as self‑defeating economically and harmful to investor confidence
  • AfD won about 44% in Saxony‑Anhalt’s Sept 6 regional vote—a historic high for a far‑right party in Germany (internazionale.it)
  • Nagel has previously warned that extremism and proposals like exiting the euro would threaten Germany’s prosperity (uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who expressed concern about the rise of far-right parties in Europe?
Joachim Nagel, the President of the German Bundesbank, expressed his concern.
What impact does Nagel believe the far-right rise could have on Germany?
Nagel believes it may deter foreign investors and harm business prospects in Germany.
Where did Bundesbank President Nagel share his concerns?
He spoke about his concerns at a European Central Bank press conference in Berlin.
Why is Nagel worried about the far-right's economic policies?
He believes some far-right concepts are self-defeating in an economic sense.

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