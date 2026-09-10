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Morning Bid: Lagarde takes the spotlight as oil sits above $100 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Lagarde takes the spotlight as oil sits above $100

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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European Central Bank Rate Hike in Focus as Oil Prices Exceed $100

Market Outlook Amid Central Bank Decisions and Surging Oil Prices

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Investor Sentiment and Market Conditions

Investors are perhaps starting to realise that elevated bond yields and higher oil prices are the new normal as the Middle East war spreads ahead of central bank meetings where policymakers may struggle to quell markets' inflation angst.

Central Bank Meetings in Focus

European Central Bank Policy Expectations

The European Central Bank will kick off the central bank bonanza later in the day with a widely expected rate hike, with the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan due next week.

Implications of Geopolitical Tensions

What comes next will be the prime focus as ECB President Christine Lagarde takes the stage in the wake of the biggest wave of attacks on shipping in the Middle East, where the over six-month long conflict is escalating again.

Market Reactions and Economic Indicators

Currency and Stock Market Movements

The euro was steady at $1.1637 ahead of the decision, while European stock futures pointed to a muted open.

Oil and Bond Yield Trends

Brent crude futures were perched above $100 a barrel for the first time since July, while long-term bond yields are at highs not seen since before the global financial crisis.

Impact on Global Sentiment

That toxic mix is weighing on sentiment with no end in sight for a war that is set to cast a shadow over U.S. midterm elections amid inflation worries.

Upcoming Economic Data and Rate Hike Probabilities

Data on U.S. producer prices are due later on Thursday with consumer price inflation scheduled for Friday. Analysts expect the data to play a key role in whether the Fed hikes rates at its September 15 to 16 meeting. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in about 60% odds of a rate hike next week.

Japanese Yen and Bank of Japan Outlook

And what of the yen? It stands tall at 153.39 per dollar, up 4% this month, shrugging off the rise in oil prices as traders brace for a faster pace of rate hikes from the BOJ.

BOJ Policy Signals

In a closely watched speech ahead of next week's policy meeting, board member Kazuyuki Masu warned of broadening price pressures that have pushed underlying inflation "very close" to its 2% target, hinting at rapid rate increases.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Economic events: ECB policy meeting (A rate hike expected)

August inflation data for Germany

August U.S. PPI inflation

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude topped $100/barrel for first time since late July amid escalating U.S.–Iran tensions, pushing energy costs—and inflation fears—higher (apnews.com)
  • The ECB is all but certain to raise its deposit rate to around 2.50%, with markets fully pricing in the move and inflation in the Eurozone rising above 3% in August (investing.com)
  • U.S. PPI is due Thursday and CPI Friday; Fed funds futures now imply ~60% odds of a 25‑bp rate hike at the September 15–16 meeting (newsquawk.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the European Central Bank expected to raise rates?
The ECB is anticipating a rate hike to address ongoing inflation worries and counteract rising bond yields and oil prices.
How are oil prices impacting the financial markets?
Brent crude futures remain above $100 a barrel, contributing to high inflation and affecting investor sentiment in global markets.
What effect is the Middle East conflict having on markets?
Escalating conflict in the Middle East has driven up oil prices and created uncertainty, putting pressure on central bank decisions.
What is expected from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan?
Both central banks have upcoming meetings next week, with markets closely watching the Fed's rate decision and BOJ's tightening stance.
How are currency markets responding to recent events?
The euro is steady ahead of the ECB decision, while the yen has strengthened, reflecting expectations of policy changes.

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