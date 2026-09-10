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Finance

Portugal debt upgrade seals PIIGS passage from pariahs to pin-ups

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Portugal’s Debt Upgrade Highlights Dramatic PIIGS Comeback in Eurozone

PIIGS Countries Defy Expectations Amid Eurozone Debt Shifts

By Sara Rossi, Valentina Consiglio and Alessia Pe

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Fitch's upgrade of Portugal's debt last week, its second in a year, marked the latest promotion among the five euro zone countries labelled the PIIGS during Europe's 2011 debt crisis.

Fifteen years on, global bond markets are again creaking under the weight of rising inflation and burgeoning U.S. debt, but the euro zone heroes and villains have traded places.

Benchmark German bond yields have come under pressure since Alternative for Germany's weekend victory in Saxony-Anhalt, and markets are raising questions over Berlin's AAA credit rating, with the yield on 10-year Bunds hitting their highest level since 2011 on Wednesday.

Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain, meanwhile, have shored up their budgets and their government bond yields are now trading lower than those of France, which alongside Germany was previously regarded as a powerhouse of the euro zone bloc.

The former PIIGS have been rewarded by a stream of rating agency upgrades, although their recovery has not been uniform, with Italy held back by the highest debt burden in the bloc and persistently sluggish economic growth.

Yields: Diverging Trajectories

1/ YIELDS - DIVERGING TRAJECTORIES

Bond Yields at Crisis Peak

At the end of 2011, 10-year government bond yields in Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain all hovered around record highs of 7.5%, easing only when then-European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, leading to the euro zone's first quantitative easing programme, launched in 2015.

Pandemic and Geopolitical Impacts

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 affected the yields of all five PIIGS countries in broadly the same way, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent them down different paths.

Yield Divergence in Recent Years

Their differing dependence on energy imports and measures taken to shield households and businesses from soaring inflation drove yield divergence, with Italy and Greece now offering above 4%, Spain around 3.8%, Portugal 3.7% and Ireland 3.5%.

The Great Re-Rating

2/ THE GREAT RE-RATING

Greece’s Remarkable Recovery

Greece's rating has staged the most remarkable turnaround, recovering between nine and 13 notches from the crisis, one of the strongest sovereign rating recoveries in the developed world.

Ireland, Portugal, and Spain’s Progress

Ireland and Portugal have also regained much of the credit standing lost during the crisis years, while Spain has made up ground slightly more slowly.

Italy’s Limited Gains

Italy stands apart, with its rating gains limited to one or two notches across the major agencies.

Five Differing Debt Stories

3/ FIVE DIFFERING DEBT STORIES

Greece and Portugal’s Debt Reduction

Greece and Portugal have delivered the most dramatic turnarounds, with the former reducing its debt from a 2020 pandemic peak above 209% of gross domestic product to about 137% by 2026, the IMF estimates.

Ireland’s Debt Ratio Success

Ireland has gone further. A surge in nominal GDP driven by multinational direct investment has lowered its debt ratio from around 120% in 2012 to little more than 30%.

Portugal and Spain’s Steady Progress

Portugal presents a less dramatic debt-cutting success story, while Spain has also made steady progress.

Italy’s Worsening Debt Burden

Italy, however, struggling with persistently weak growth, has seen its debt-to-GDP ratio edging higher since 2024. It has climbed above its 2011 level and is forecast to overtake Greece this year as the euro zone's most indebted country.

(Writing by Sara Rossi, Valentina Consiglio and Alessia Pe; Editing by Gavin Jones and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal has achieved its fourth rating upgrade in two years, reaching Fitch’s ‘A+’ with public debt down to ~90% of GDP from 134% in 2020 (publicnow.com).
  • Greece’s debt has plummeted from over 210% of GDP in 2020 to around 146–137% by 2026—one of the most dramatic reductions in developed markets (elibrary.imf.org).
  • Political turbulence in Germany is pushing 10‑year Bund yields toward 2011 highs, as markets question Berlin’s AAA rating even as former PIIGS countries enjoy lower yields than France (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Portugal’s debt upgraded by Fitch?
Fitch upgraded Portugal's debt due to improved fiscal management and a stronger economic outlook, marking the country's second upgrade in a year.
What are PIIGS countries and how have they performed?
PIIGS refers to Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece, and Spain. These countries, once marked by crisis, have improved their credit ratings and government bond yields, although recovery sizes differ.
How have eurozone bond yields changed since the crisis?
Since the crisis, PIIGS countries' bond yields have dropped below those of some core eurozone members, reflecting improved fiscal health and upgraded ratings.
Which PIIGS country had the most significant credit rating recovery?
Greece saw the most dramatic turn, regaining up to 13 notches in its sovereign credit rating since the crisis.
What factors contributed to divergence in PIIGS countries' debt?
Post-pandemic economic strategies, energy import dependence, and inflation measures led to varying debt-to-GDP ratios and bond yields across PIIGS nations.

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