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Exclusive-US grant for MAGA-aligned groups in Europe excludes French applicants over election fears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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US Excludes French Groups From MAGA-Aligned Grant Over Election Fears

US Grant Program Excludes French Organizations Amid Election Interference Concerns

By Gabriel Stargardter

Background on the Grant Program

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. grant program for organisations pursuing Trump administration priorities in Europe will exclude French groups because of sensitivities over allegations of foreign interference ahead of next year's presidential election, according to two sources.

The decision has already been communicated to French officials, one of the sources said. It reflects a recognition in Washington that funding MAGA-aligned organisations in France could jeopardise extensive economic ties between both countries.

Trump Administration's European Strategy

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has sought to support far-right parties across Europe, accusing the continent's centrist leaders of overseeing "civilizational erasure" and "the subversion of democratic processes."   

Details of the DRL Grant Program

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) grant program offers between $1 million and $3 million to organizations seeking "to strengthen and develop democratic resilience, rule of law, freedom of speech and freedom of the press, and the defense of human rights in Europe," according to DRL's July 13 funding guidelines. 

Eligible groups may also focus on "national sovereignty, migration, censorship, and lawfare challenges."

French Election Context and Reactions

Concerns Over U.S. Interference

France, which faces a presidential election next April-May that could hand power to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN), has grown increasingly worried about potential U.S. interference in the vote. The RN has pledged a constitutional reform to ramp up deportations, restrict birthright citizenship and give French nationals priority access to public services.

In July, just days after DRL published its funding announcement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reacted angrily on X, writing: "France and the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt at foreign interference in their electoral processes, regardless of where it comes from."

Impact on French Applicants

One French applicant, who declined to be named, said they had sought $1 million for their organisation's work on anti-censorship and freedom of speech initiatives. They were recently informed that French groups would be excluded because of concerns over foreign interference.

According to the source, U.S. officials were particularly concerned that U.S.-funded activities could conflict with a proposed French law that would strengthen penalties for online disinformation and foreign interference in democratic processes. The fast-tracked, government-backed bill is currently before the Senate. 

Although DRL's August deadline has now passed, the source said they may relocate their organization, potentially to Brussels, to qualify for future funding opportunities.

Official Responses

A State Department spokesperson declined to answer whether French groups were now excluded, saying "programs are still in active deliberation," and adding "we do not comment on private diplomatic discussions."

France's foreign ministry did not respond.

Strained Franco-American Relations

Economic and Diplomatic Tensions

Although several senior MAGA officials within the State Department have sought a tougher line on France over freedom of speech and tech regulation, sources say they have faced pushback from other U.S. officials who fret about negative repercussions for U.S. companies with significant operations in France. 

The United States is France's top foreign investor, with $107.9 billion invested in the French economy in 2024, while the two nations traded $160.9 billion in goods and services that year, according to U.S. government data.  

Still, diplomatic relations are at a low ebb. 

Recent Diplomatic Incidents

On top of lingering issues over tariffs, the Iran war and threats to European sovereignty, Washington has yet to accredit France's next U.S. ambassador following public French criticism of the United States' human rights record. 

French officials have been irked by U.S. Ambassador to Paris Charles Kushner, whose son Jared is married ​to Trump's daughter Ivanka. He has twice failed to respond to summonses in Paris following diplomatic incidents.

They were also upset when DRL officials travelled to Paris last year to support Le Pen after a court barred her from office as part of a drive against alleged "lawfare" against conservatives. 

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The DRL grant offers $1–$3 million per recipient to support democratic resilience, free speech, and national sovereignty in Europe, but excludes French groups due to election interference sensitivities ahead of April–May 2027. (gvwire.com)
  • France, preparing for a pivotal presidential vote, has vocally warned against foreign meddling—Foreign Minister Barrot declared in July: “France and the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt at foreign interference… regardless of where it comes from.” (gvwire.com)
  • The broader DRL funding package allocates at least $25 million across Europe, yet U.S. officials fear that involving French groups could jeopardize extensive Franco-American economic ties—$107.9 billion in U.S. investment and $160.9 billion in trade (as of 2024). (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French applicants excluded from the US grant program?
French groups are excluded due to concerns about foreign interference in France's upcoming presidential election.
What is the US State Department's DRL grant focused on?
The DRL grant supports organizations promoting democratic resilience, rule of law, and freedom of speech in Europe.
How much funding does the DRL grant offer?
The grant provides between $1 million and $3 million to eligible organizations.
What are the economic ties between the US and France?
The US is France's top foreign investor with $107.9 billion invested and $160.9 billion in trade in 2024.
How has the US grant program affected Franco-American relations?
The exclusion of French applicants has strained diplomatic relations and raised concerns about interference and economic repercussions.

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