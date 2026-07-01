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Suspected member of “Scattered Spider” hacking group extradited to US from Finland, DOJ says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Suspected member of “Scattered Spider” hacking group extradited to US from Finland, DOJ says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Suspected Scattered Spider Hacker Extradited to US on Cybercrime Charges

Details of the Extradition and Charges

Background of the Case

July 1 (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man accused of being a member of the criminal hacking group "Scattered Spider" was extradited to the United States from Finland to face federal conspiracy charges in Illinois, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Identity and Arrest of the Suspect

Peter Stokes, a dual citizen of the United States and Estonia, faces conspiracy, computer intrusion and fraud charges, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Stokes was arrested by Finnish authorities in April after the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice and extradited to the United States last week, the department said. He made an initial appearance on Tuesday in federal court in Chicago and was ordered to remain in custody, it said.

Impact and Modus Operandi of Scattered Spider

Scale of Cyberattacks

The hacking group has been involved in more than 100 network intrusions, resulting in more than $100 million in ransom payments and millions more in damages to the victims, Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said in the Justice Department statement.

Targeted Victims and Methods

"Scattered Spider has repeatedly targeted U.S. companies, extorting employees, inflicting millions of dollars in losses, and disrupting essential operations,” said Assistant Director Brett Leatherman of the FBI’s Cyber Division. 

Other Members and Notable Attacks

U.S. prosecutors announced criminal charges in 2024 against other alleged members of Scattered Spider, a loose-knit community of hackers suspected of breaking into dozens of U.S. companies to steal confidential information and cryptocurrency. The group has been blamed for unusually aggressive cybercrime sprees, targeting major multinational companies as well as individual cryptocurrency investors.

High-Profile Incidents

Scattered Spider drew notoriety in September 2023 when members broke into and locked up the networks of casino operators Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International and demanded hefty ransoms. Caesars paid about $15 million to restore its network. U.S. prosecutors have alleged that Buchanan and the other defendants conducted phishing attacks by sending bogus but real-looking mass text messages to employees' mobile phones warning that their accounts would be deactivated unless they clicked on a link that would surreptitiously grant system access to the hackers.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Christian Martinez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Peter Stokes, alias “Bouquet,” was arrested in Finland on April 10, 2026 while attempting to board a flight to Japan and extradited last week to face U.S. federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, and computer intrusion in Chicago. (thecybersignal.com)
  • Prosecutors allege Stokes participated in at least four Scattered Spider hacking incidents since March 2023, one involving a luxury retailer where an $8 million ransom was demanded; two 2 TB hard drives seized at arrest are expected to be critical evidence. (breached.company)
  • Scattered Spider is a loosely affiliated, largely teenage cyber‑crime collective known for social‑engineering attacks, responsible for high‑profile breaches including MGM Resorts ($100 million losses), Caesars Entertainment ($15 million ransom), and over $115 million in ransom payments across more than 120 intrusions. (group-ib.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Peter Stokes in connection to the Scattered Spider group?
Peter Stokes is a 19-year-old dual US-Estonian citizen accused of being a member of the Scattered Spider cybercrime group and has been extradited to the US on conspiracy, computer intrusion, and fraud charges.
What crimes is the Scattered Spider group accused of?
The Scattered Spider group is accused of over 100 network intrusions, resulting in more than $100 million in ransom payments and significant damages to victims, including major US companies.
How was Peter Stokes apprehended?
Finnish authorities arrested Peter Stokes following an Interpol Red Notice, after which he was extradited to the United States to face federal charges.
Which companies were targeted by the Scattered Spider group?
Notable victims include casino operators Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International, both of which suffered network intrusions and ransom demands.
What methods did Scattered Spider use to compromise networks?
They conducted phishing attacks, sending convincing fake text messages to employees’ phones to gain unauthorized network access.

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