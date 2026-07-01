Robinhood Grows Perpetual Futures in Europe, Sets Crypto Trading for UK Launch

Robinhood Expands Global Offerings and Services

July 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood said on Wednesday it plans to launch crypto trading in the UK and broadened its perpetual futures offering in Europe beyond cryptocurrencies.

Details of Robinhood’s European Expansion

Here are some details:

Broader Perpetual Futures Offering

• Eligible European investors will now be able to trade perpetual futures tied to commodities, ETFs and foreign exchange markets, including gold, silver, crude oil and the euro-dollar pair, with leverage of up to 10 times and round-the-clock trading, the company said.

Understanding Perpetual Futures

• Perpetual futures, commonly known as "perps," are futures contracts with no expiration date and have drawn significant attention in the U.S. after the CFTC in May permitted their trading on domestic exchanges.

Crypto Trading Launch in the UK

• Separately, Robinhood said it plans to roll out crypto trading for the UK as it seeks to build an all-in-one investing platform for the region.

New Products and International Growth

Introduction of Robinhood Earn

• The company also launched Robinhood Earn, a lending product that allows eligible U.S. users to lend their dollar-backed stablecoin, USDG, through a self-custody wallet at an estimated 7% annualized return.

Insurance Coverage for Robinhood Earn

• Robinhood Earn includes insurance for certain losses stemming from cyberattacks or smart-contract exploits, with the coverage arranged through Lloyd's of London and RELM.

Expansion into Canada and Singapore

• The company also announced its entry into Canada following its acquisition of WonderFi and said it had received a capital markets services licence in Singapore.

Robinhood’s Broader Strategy and Performance

Customer Base and Service Diversification

• The trading platform, which serves more than 28 million customers across 38 countries, has expanded into more financial services in recent years to reduce its reliance on trading activity.

Recent Financial Performance

• The company posted weaker-than-expected transaction revenue for the first quarter amid crypto-driven ​volatility.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)