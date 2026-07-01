GBAF Logo
Robinhood expands perpetual futures offering in Europe, plans crypto launch in UK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Robinhood expands perpetual futures offering in Europe, plans crypto launch in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Robinhood Grows Perpetual Futures in Europe, Sets Crypto Trading for UK Launch

Robinhood Expands Global Offerings and Services

July 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood said on Wednesday it plans to launch crypto trading in the UK and broadened its perpetual futures offering in Europe beyond cryptocurrencies.

Details of Robinhood’s European Expansion

Here are some details:

Broader Perpetual Futures Offering

• Eligible European investors will now be able to trade perpetual futures tied to commodities, ETFs and foreign exchange markets, including gold, silver, crude oil and the euro-dollar pair, with leverage of up to 10 times and round-the-clock trading, the company said.

Understanding Perpetual Futures

• Perpetual futures, commonly known as "perps," are futures contracts with no expiration date and have drawn significant attention in the U.S. after the CFTC in May permitted their trading on domestic exchanges.

Crypto Trading Launch in the UK

• Separately, Robinhood said it plans to roll out crypto trading for the UK as it seeks to build an all-in-one investing platform for the region.

New Products and International Growth

Introduction of Robinhood Earn

• The company also launched Robinhood Earn, a lending product that allows eligible U.S. users to lend their dollar-backed stablecoin, USDG, through a self-custody wallet at an estimated 7% annualized return.

Insurance Coverage for Robinhood Earn

• Robinhood Earn includes insurance for certain losses stemming from cyberattacks or smart-contract exploits, with the coverage arranged through Lloyd's of London and RELM.

Expansion into Canada and Singapore

• The company also announced its entry into Canada following its acquisition of WonderFi and said it had received a capital markets services licence in Singapore.

Robinhood’s Broader Strategy and Performance

Customer Base and Service Diversification

• The trading platform, which serves more than 28 million customers across 38 countries, has expanded into more financial services in recent years to reduce its reliance on trading activity.

Recent Financial Performance

• The company posted weaker-than-expected transaction revenue for the first quarter amid crypto-driven ​volatility.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • European investors can now trade perpetual futures linked to gold, silver, crude oil, ETFs and forex (euro‑dollar), with 24/7 trading and up to 10× leverage, expanding beyond crypto‑only perps.
  • The move comes amid broader industry momentum: OKX recently launched similar non‑crypto perpetuals in Europe offering exposure to US equities and commodities up to 10× leverage (robinhood.com).
  • Separately, Robinhood plans to introduce crypto trading in the UK as part of its push to build an integrated investing platform across Europe, complementing its permanent‑futures expansion.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Robinhood's new perpetual futures offerings in Europe?
Robinhood now allows eligible European investors to trade perpetual futures tied to commodities, ETFs, and foreign exchange markets, including gold, silver, crude oil, and the euro-dollar pair, with up to 10x leverage and 24/7 access.
When will Robinhood launch crypto trading in the UK?
Robinhood has announced plans to roll out crypto trading in the UK, though an exact launch date was not specified.
What is Robinhood Earn?
Robinhood Earn is a lending product for eligible US users to lend their dollar-backed stablecoin USDG through a self-custody wallet, offering an estimated 7% annualized return with insurance for certain losses.
What recent expansion has Robinhood made outside Europe and the UK?
Robinhood announced its entry into the Canadian market after acquiring WonderFi and has received a capital markets services license in Singapore.
How many customers does Robinhood serve worldwide?
Robinhood serves over 28 million customers across 38 countries.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tank maker KNDS puts IPO plans on hold

Tank maker KNDS puts IPO plans on hold

Image for Musk denies WSJ report that SpaceX showed AI handset prototype before IPO

Musk denies WSJ report that SpaceX showed AI handset prototype before IPO

Image for Germany's top diplomat says EU-Mercosur deal still has issues to resolve

Germany's top diplomat says EU-Mercosur deal still has issues to resolve

Image for Suspected member of “Scattered Spider” hacking group extradited to US from Finland, DOJ says

Suspected member of “Scattered Spider” hacking group extradited to US from Finland, DOJ says

Image for EU to provide 200 million euros to boost South Caucasus connectivity, von der Leyen says

EU to provide 200 million euros to boost South Caucasus connectivity, von der Leyen says

Image for Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo

Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine urges swift publication of Irish investigation into alumina exports
Ukraine urges swift publication of Irish investigation into alumina exports
Image for US LNG exports to Europe decline as Asia prices surge
US LNG exports to Europe decline as Asia prices surge
Image for Italy's Bending Spoons, owner of AOL and Vimeo, valued at $20 billion in US market debut
Italy's Bending Spoons, owner of AOL and Vimeo, valued at $20 billion in US market debut
Image for Ukraine says portion of military exports' proceeds will go to state defence fund
Ukraine says portion of military exports' proceeds will go to state defence fund
Image for Russia's statistics agency says gasoline prices up 30% in Crimea's Sevastopol
Russia's statistics agency says gasoline prices up 30% in Crimea's Sevastopol
Image for Europeans to fill almost all gaps left by U.S. in NATO defence plans, source says
Europeans to fill almost all gaps left by U.S. in NATO defence plans, source says
Image for Bending Spoons shares jump nearly 7% in US market debut
Bending Spoons shares jump nearly 7% in US market debut
Image for Wealthy businessman goes on trial over murder of Maltese journalist
Wealthy businessman goes on trial over murder of Maltese journalist
Image for Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise
Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise
Image for Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June
Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June
Image for Fed's Warsh says some task force staffing to be revealed next week
Fed's Warsh says some task force staffing to be revealed next week
Image for Germany backs compulsory reservist training to strengthen armed forces
Germany backs compulsory reservist training to strengthen armed forces
View All Finance Posts